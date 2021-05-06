The SNL Twitter account shared a photo of the Tesla CEO at the table read.

Saturday Night Live offers first look at controversial host Elon Musk

Live from New York, it's Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, Saturday Night Live shared a first photo of this week's host, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sitting down for the table read.

The SNL Twitter account shared an uncaptioned photo of Musk inside Studio 8H, reading through a script, while wearing a T-shirt that that says "Nuke Mars" and a loosely fastened black bandana in place of a face mask despite one study that indicated bandanas might actually do more harm in the fight against COVID-19 than not wearing a mask at all.

The internet and cast reaction to the news that Musk would host feels akin to the backlash the show faced in 2016 when they invited then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to host.

Some cast members, including Bowen Yang and Chris Redd, responded negatively to the news on social media. Yang shared a frowning face on his Instagram story, and later responded to Musk's tweet about "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is" by tweeting, "What the f--- does that even mean?"

Redd called out a Musk tweet which read, "Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" He replied, "First I'd call Em sketches."

Other members of the cast seem less phased by it, with both Pete Davidson and Michael Che appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week defending the decision. "I don't know why people are freaking out," Davidson told Meyers. "They're like, 'Oh I can't believe that Elon Musk is hosting!' And I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"

Che had similar sentiments in his own appearance on Late Night earlier this week, saying, "That's gonna be exciting, too. He's the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?"

