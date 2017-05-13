No. of times hosting: 10

First time: Jan. 17, 1976

Joined the Club: Nov. 19, 1977

The Graduate scribe Buck Henry last hosted in 1980. He was the first person to join the club and the only member besides Steve Martin to join in less than four years, hosting five times in 671 days. Henry was the host for the show's only live remote attempt from Mardi Gras 1977 in New Orleans. Lorne Michaels credits him with the idea for "recurring sketches," and Henry himself recurred as Mr. Dantley, a straight man to John Belushi's Samurai Futabi. In a second season sketch called "Samurai Stockbroker," Belushi accidentally cut Henry with his samurai sword, leading Henry to wear a bandage on his head for the remainder of the show. Chevy Chase, in what was his final episode, included the incident in the Weekend Update News and by the end of the show, all of the cast members appeared with bandaged heads.