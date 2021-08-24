The holiday show comes from fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler.

Former Saturday Night Live costars Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg reunite for Baking It

It's a Saturday Night Live cast reunion just in time for the holidays.

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are hosting Peacock's Baking It competition series.

In a double reunion, the new baking competition series, hails from executive producer (and their former SNL castmate) Amy Poehler (and her Paper Kite Productions).

Baking It Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC

Across six episodes, eight teams of two will join Rudolph and Samberg in Maya and Andy's winter cabin to celebrate holiday food traditions — both savory and sweet — NBC revealed.

The SNL alums will host and provide their own blend of commentary on the competition show. However, the judging panel is made up of four grandmothers who know how to bake as they seek the "Best in Dough" (their pun, not ours).

No premiere date has been announced for the Peacock series.

Baking It is a sister series to the Poehler and Nick Offerman hosted series Making It, an arts and crafts competition show.