Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid stars to appear on Snake in the Grass

Six Survivor stars —including two former winners — are heading back to the jungle. And this time they are bringing some fellow reality stalwarts with them for a new competition series on USA Network that will force players to work together while attempting to uncover the identity of a saboteur in their midst.

Survivor: Cook Islands champ Yul Kwon and Survivor: Fiji winner Earl Cole will be joined by franchise faves Malcolm Freberg, Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and Trish Hegarty on USA's Snake in the Grass. Also appearing on the new series will be Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly and four-time favorite Janelle Pierzina, as well as Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones from the Naked and Afraid franchise.

In a cross between Survivor and former ABC series The Mole, each episode of Snake in the Grass will drop four players into the jungles of Central America for 36 hours, where they will "compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles."

Stephenie LaGrossa, Rachel Reilly, Cirie Fields, and Janelle Pierzina on 'Snake in the Grass' Stephenie LaGrossa, Rachel Reilly, Cirie Fields, and Janelle Pierzina on 'Snake in the Grass' | Credit: Chase Bjornson/USA Network

But one of those players is actually the Snake, and will be trying to sabotage the others to prevent them from winning those challenges, because each challenge win offers a clue to the identity of the Snake. At the end of the journey, the players will meet in the Snake Pit and put forth a guess as to the identity of the saboteur. If they are right, the three of them split a $100,000 prize; if they are wrong, the Snake keeps all the money.

Hosted by radio star, American Idol mentor, and Dancing with the Stars winner Bobby Bones, Snake in the Grass premieres Aug. 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA. "Getting to host Snake in the Grass has been a really cool experience," says Bones. "I lived in Costa Rica for more than a month while we were shooting it, so I can't wait for everyone to finally get to see what we've been up to. The show is a mix of adventure and mystery — it's going to keep you guessing!"

Watch an exclusive first-look trailer above — which includes Malcolm jumping out of helicopter into the water, Stephenie accusing Janelle of intentionally flipping a boat, and Rachel screaming — and see the full cast list for the eight-episode first season below.

Malcom Freberg, Yul Kown, Earl Cole, Jeff Zausch, and Bobby Bones on 'Snake in the Grass' Malcom Freberg, Yul Kown, Earl Cole, Jeff Zausch, and Bobby Bones on 'Snake in the Grass' | Credit: Chase Bjornson/USA Network

The Snake in the Grass cast:

Malcolm Freberg (Survivor), Corpus Christie, TX

(Survivor), Corpus Christie, TX Yul Kwon (Survivor), Los Altos, CA

(Survivor), Los Altos, CA Earl Cole (Survivor), Kansas City, KS

(Survivor), Kansas City, KS Jeff Zausch (Naked and Afraid), Pocatello, ID

(Naked and Afraid), Pocatello, ID Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Birmingham, AL

(Big Brother), Birmingham, AL Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Minneapolis, MN

(Big Brother), Minneapolis, MN Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor), Dunedin, FL

(Survivor), Dunedin, FL Cirie Fields (Survivor), Jersey City, NJ

(Survivor), Jersey City, NJ Trish Hegarty (Survivor), Boston, MA

(Survivor), Boston, MA Lacey Jones (Naked and Afraid), Tamaroa, IL

(Naked and Afraid), Tamaroa, IL Alissa Musto , Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Ryan Anthony , West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Andrew Muse , Park City, UT

Park City, UT Stephanie Ortiz , St. Simons Island, GA

St. Simons Island, GA Sean Williams , Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY John Gaber , Miami, FL

Miami, FL Alysia Montaño , Berkeley, CA

Berkeley, CA Sam Ruebush , Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Xavier Williams , Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Elektra Nelson , Westchester, NY

Westchester, NY Wyatt Werneth , Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL Brandon Horton , Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Chelsea Scott , Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Michael Steinbech , Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Piper "Nai" Knight , San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Brett Kessinger , St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Rogerlyn Taylor , Laurel, MD

Laurel, MD David Redmond , Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Juliet Bell , Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Todd Duffee , Gary, IN

Gary, IN Victoria Gusto , Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Ryan McCune, West Covina, CA

