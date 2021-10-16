The 50 best episodes of Smallville

6. "Pilot" (Season 1, Episode 1)

Pilots are notoriously hard to get right — for just one episode of TV, it has a lot of work to do. Not only does it have to introduce the show's world and all the main characters, it also needs to set up a compelling season-/series-long story yet still work as a solid standalone episode. But despite the near-impossible task, the Smallville pilot more than delivers on every aspect. Clark discovering his otherworldly origins makes for an emotional standalone arc as his normal teen angst becomes something much more alien — literally. Every character introduction perfectly balances fan expectations without veering into gratuitous fanservice, from Lana's "So what are you Clark, man or Superman?" to Lex's "Clark, do you believe a man can fly?" and "We have a future together, Clark, and I don't want anything to stand in the way of our friendship." Setting up a series based on Clark Kent and Lex Luthor becoming best friends was so wrong that it was right. As for the world building, we meet the first "meteor freak of the week," a high school hazing victim seeking retribution which delivered affecting pathos, which paved the way for the storytelling device upon which the show relied for more than half of its run. And while the series premiere hardly scratched the surface on anything truly comic book-y, that only served to elevate what made Smallville so wholly different from any other Superman project that had come before. The show lived in the winks and nods of moments like Clark wrapping a red fleece blanket around his shoulders rather than overtly putting him in a red cape — and that's what kept fans coming back for 10 seasons until he finally donned it for real and took to the skies in the series finale. That's not just a successful pilot — it's also one of the series' best episodes. —S.B.