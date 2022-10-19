In season 2 of the British thriller Slow Horses, Oscar winner Gary Oldman's brilliant, flatulent spymaster Jackson Lamb is getting up off his "arse" to investigate the demise of a former agent — and you can see it all in the show's new trailer.

"He dies seemingly of natural causes, but because Jackson Lamb was aware of him from the Cold War days, he does due diligence and looks into the death," says executive producer Will Smith (Veep, Avenue 5). "And, of course, he finds that there's more to it than meets the eye."

Slow Horses Season 2 Episode 2. Gary Oldman in "Slow Horses," premiering December 2, 2022 on Apple TV+ Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses' season 2 | Credit: Jack English/Apple TV+

Smith is quick to reassure Slow Horses fans that Lamb remains his usual unpleasant self when it comes to dealing with his underlings at Slough House, where MI5 sends its disgraced or otherwise troublesome spies. "The thing about Jackson is, he's not pleasant in his physical or his emotional behavior," says Smith. "But he does have a code, he does have people he will protect, and there are people he will go to war for."

Season 2 of Slow Horses is adapted from Mick Herron's book Dead Lions. The show's cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce."

Slow Horses season 2 premieres Dec. 2 on Apple TV+. Watch the show's new trailer below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.