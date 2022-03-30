Jack Lowden talks spy show Slow Horses and not being the next James Bond ('as far as I know')

The new Apple TV+ spy show Slow Horses stars Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, an on-the-way-up MI-5 agent operating out of the organization's swanky headquarters in London's Regent's Park.

"When you meet River, he is high-flying in Regent's Park, in the upper echelons of the service, and doing something that he's always dreamt of doing since he was a kid," says Lowden, whose previous credits include the films Dunkirk and Fighting with My Family.

Jack Lowden Jack Lowden | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

After Cartwright makes a serious error at work he is banished across town to "Slough House" a rundown repository for spies who have blotted their copybooks. There, he is routinely tormented by his new boss, the slovenly and despotic (though maybe also brilliant?) Jackson Lamb, who is played by Oscar-winner Gary Oldman.

"Through a sort of fatal mistake he is chucked in Slough House for his punishment and spends his time basically 'in a mood' while Jackson Lamb tries to break his spirit," says Lowden. "So, we're in the world of MI-5 with a bunch of people that have made horrific mistakes and have been punished. Then they stumble upon something that they shouldn't really be getting involved in, but because they're all rebellious to a certain extent and have got nothing to lose, they try to fight their way back into the service properly by offering a helping hand, all with the aim of getting back into the shiny big building rather than being in the dusty falling-apart office block."

Slow Horses Slow Horses | Credit: Jack English/Apple TV+

Rumor has it Lowden could be sticking with the world of espionage for a while and not just because Slow Horses is based on a long-running series of books by Mick Herron. The actor has been repeatedly tipped by British bookies William Hill as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. So will we see the Scottish actor reporting to M?

"Not as far as I know," he says. "No, it's still Daniel Craig in my eyes. I still find it a very strange thing to accept that. I'm still in the stage of grief. I think he should still be playing him to be honest. But they've got a very difficult job on their hands [to replace him] certainly."

Slow Horses costars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, and Olivia Cooke. The show premieres on Apple TV+ April 1.

Watch the Slow Horses trailer below.

