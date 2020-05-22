How to watch Showtime, Starz, and Epix shows for free on demand for 30 days

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Typically $24 per month as an add-on, the Premium Pass is now complimentary for any existing subscribers who are currently within 30 days of their next billing date. New customers can get the bundle deal by signing up for Sling TV’s Blue or Orange packages, both of which provide seven-day free trials.

The Sling Blue subscription costs $20 for the first month ($30 thereafter) and is one of the cheapest cable streaming services for cord-cutters. It includes more than 50 live TV channels — such as CNN, MSNBC, HGTV, AMC, FX, and BBC America — as well as over 85,000 shows and movies on demand. The Orange subscription includes more than 30 live channels at the same price, plus the Disney Channel.

Sling’s Premium Pass package comes after the streaming service's recent Happy Hour program, which allowed viewers in the U.S. to watch free live TV every night from 5 p.m. to midnight. The complimentary program ended on May 15, so if you’re looking to keep watching, sign up for Sling TV to keep streaming live TV channels without paying for cable.