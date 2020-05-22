How to watch Showtime, Starz, and Epix shows for free on demand for 30 days
Via Sling TV’s Premium Pass program, there are even more shows to quaran-stream.
Sling TV, the live TV streaming service, just launched a new program that lets viewers watch premium networks like Starz, Epix, and Showtime for free with a subscription. The bundle, called the Sling Premium Pass, provides users with 30 days to watch Outlander, Homeland, Billions, Belgravia, and more series on demand, alongside hit movies like Rocketman, without extra charge.
Typically $24 per month as an add-on, the Premium Pass is now complimentary for any existing subscribers who are currently within 30 days of their next billing date. New customers can get the bundle deal by signing up for Sling TV’s Blue or Orange packages, both of which provide seven-day free trials.
Stream now! Sling TV Premium Pass, sling.com
The Sling Blue subscription costs $20 for the first month ($30 thereafter) and is one of the cheapest cable streaming services for cord-cutters. It includes more than 50 live TV channels — such as CNN, MSNBC, HGTV, AMC, FX, and BBC America — as well as over 85,000 shows and movies on demand. The Orange subscription includes more than 30 live channels at the same price, plus the Disney Channel.
Sling’s Premium Pass package comes after the streaming service's recent Happy Hour program, which allowed viewers in the U.S. to watch free live TV every night from 5 p.m. to midnight. The complimentary program ended on May 15, so if you’re looking to keep watching, sign up for Sling TV to keep streaming live TV channels without paying for cable.
