This streaming service lets you watch live TV for free every night — no cable account required

If you don’t have cable but want to watch live TV on your computer, there are typically only two (pricey) options: Sign up for a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, or use a cable subscription username and password to log into network websites. There’s never really been an easy way to watch live TV without having to spend a dime — that is, until now.

Streaming service Sling TV announced its new Happy Hour program, which lets users in the U.S. watch more than 50 cable channels and 50,000 on-demand movies and shows for free every night from 5 p.m. to midnight. This means users can catch breaking news as well as some of the best shows on television right now at no cost — seriously, there’s no cable account or credit card required.

Image zoom Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Stream it! Sling TV Happy Hour; sling.com

Here’s how it works: Simply create a Sling TV account with your email and zip code (so you can get live TV broadcasts in your time zone), and that’s it. There’s no catch, and you won’t need to enter any payment information.

Once you’ve logged in, you can stream news channels like CNN and MSNBC — or, if you need a break from the news, you can also watch some of the most popular shows on TV right now, like Killing Eve, Saturday Night Live, and season 2 of What We Do in The Shadows. You’ll have access to channels like NBC, HGTV, Bravo, AMC, FX, National Geographic, Comedy Central, and more.

So if you’re looking for another way to combat boredom and stay entertained indoors, Sling TV’s free Happy Hour program is a great option. Create your own Sling TV account now, and start enjoying live TV for free.

