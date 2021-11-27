You can get a month of Sling TV's cable streaming service for free — here's how

With Sling Orange, viewers can get access to 32 channels such as CNN, AMC, BBC America, Bloomberg, Comedy Central, ESPN, Freeform, BET, and A&E; Sling Blue offers 44 in total with more emphasis on news and professional football, with Fox, Fox Sports, MSNBC, NBC, the NFL Network, USA, TLC, and Discovery. Sling Orange and Blue combines both plans to provide you with 51 channels in total, but all three options come with 50 hours of DVR storage included.