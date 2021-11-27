Shopping

You can get a month of Sling TV's cable streaming service for free — here's how

Another streaming service sale to keep an eye on this Black Friday weekend. 
By Nina Huang November 27, 2021 at 07:30 AM EST
Cord-cutters know that picking between a streaming service can be a tough choice, but if you're looking for a no-fuss, basic subscription that comes with tons of entertainment, news, movies, and international channels, then you should check out Sling TV. The cable and broadcast streaming service, already one of the most affordable options on the market, offers more than 40 channels for $35 (the first month for new subscribers is only $10) — and right now, the platform is even offering a Black Friday deal

Currently, new and former subscribers who haven't had a Sling subscription in the past six months can sign up for one month and get a second month for free. That's $35 in total for two months if you pick Sling's Orange or Blue plan, or $50 for both options. The deal ends this Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, so you'll want to take advantage of your best chance to get Sling on sale all year. 

With Sling Orange, viewers can get access to 32 channels such as CNN, AMC, BBC America, Bloomberg, Comedy Central, ESPN, Freeform, BET, and A&E; Sling Blue offers 44 in total with more emphasis on news and professional football, with Fox, Fox Sports, MSNBC, NBC, the NFL Network, USA, TLC, and Discovery. Sling Orange and Blue combines both plans to provide you with 51 channels in total, but all three options come with 50 hours of DVR storage included. 

Sling Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue both offer a litany of additional mini packages, such as the News Extra for $6 per month with BBC World News, EuroNews, Law & Crime; Comedy Extra for $6 per month with MTV and TV Land; Sports Extra for $11 per month with MLB Network, NBA TV, and the NHL Network; and Lifestyle Extra for $6 per month with Hallmark and DIY Network. Other premium add-ons include Showtime, Starz, Epix, Noggin, and Scream. 

Sling's Black Friday BOGO sale ends on Cyber Monday, so you'll want to take advantage this weekend. Grab Sling's deal now, and see all the other streaming service sales you should sign up for this Black Friday here

