A Skars-guide to the Skarsgårds: From Cursed child to It boy

Picture your favorite Skarsgård with that Swedish complexion and towering frame. Are you thinking of Alexander Skarsgård? He's the most recognizable nowadays. Are you thinking of Stellan Skarsgård, Alexander's father who's been making movies since the early 1970s? Are you thinking of one of the more underrated Skarsgårds? Chances are, no matter which Skarsgård you're thinking of, it's probably not the one your friends are thinking of. 'Cause there's a lot more Skarsgårds where they came from.

With EW's first look at Netflix's Cursed series, based on Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller's illustrated novel of the same name, comes a glimpse of Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin in this Arthurian drama starring Katherine Langford. Yes, that's another Skarsgård from the Skarsgård family dynasty. Let's play a quick game of Know Your Skarsgårds in the entertainment world. No shade to siblings Sam (a doctor), Eija (a model), and mom My.

Gustaf Skarsgård

Affiliation: Skar-bro.

Where you've seen him: Delos' captain of the Skars-guard in season 2 of HBO's Westworld and boat-builder Floki in History's Vikings.

Soon to be seen: As Skars-guardian of Excalibur Merlin in Netflix's Cursed. Unlike past cinematic iterations of the wizard, this one looks a bit more Jedi-Master-meets-Indiana-Jones.

Alexander Skarsgård

Affiliation: Skar-bro.

Where you've seen him: Leaving a trail of emotional and physical Skars in HBO's Big Little Lies and True Blood, playing Canadian hunk-Minister in the Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy Long Shot, pew-pew-ing assassins alongside Florence Pugh in AMC's The Little Drummer Girl, and not quite Becoming a God in Central Florida with Kirsten Dunst.

Soon to be seen: Planting a (Randall) Flagg in CBS All Access' The Stand series, stomping the Skars-yard with Godzilla vs. Kong, and bro-ing out with brother Bill Skarsgård in The Witch director Robert Eggers' The Northman. (No, it's not a movie about Eric Northman, his True Blood character.)

Bill Skarsgård

Affiliation: Skar-bro.

Where you've seen him: Looking Skar-y-eyed in Netflix's Hemlock Grove, chasing Skars-cars (and kids) as Pennywise the alien demon clown in It and It Chapter Two, and Skar-ing the living days lights out of us in a different kind of Stephen King-based entertainment, Hulu's Castle Rock.

Soon to be seen: Not in Skar-borough, Maine. That's for sure. No, he'll be opposite Tom Holland in The Devil All the Time and opposite his aforementioned Skar-bro Alexander in The Northman.

Stellan Skarsgård

Affiliation: Skar-dad.

Where you've seen him: Pretty much everywhere. It's a Skars-Skars world out there, from Good Will Hunting to Mamma Mia to the Thor movies to HBO's Chernobyl.

Soon to be seen: Skar-ving out his place in the Dune universe with director Denis Villeneuve's movie (out this December) and in the Star Wars universe in the planned Rogue One prequel series.

Valter Skarsgård

Affiliation: The youngest Skar-bro.

Where (Scandinavian bingers have) seen him: Skar-venging the Black Lake in the Scandinavian thriller series.

Soon to be seen: Another Scandinavian thriller. This one is called Don't Click.

