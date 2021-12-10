HBO eyes Six Feet Under follow-up with series creator Alan Ball

Some kind of revival is in early development, but it could go in any direction.

Six Feet Under Close this dialog window Streaming Options

HBO is flirting with the idea of reviving Six Feet Under.

The Home Box Office network has commissioned a script for a new follow-up series of some kind, but the project is in such early development that there are no writers involved at this stage and no firm concept. Variety first reported the news, which was confirmed by multiple trades.

The only names attached so far are Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari.

Representatives for HBO declined to comment to EW, and reps for Ball did not immediately respond to request for comment.

SIX FEET UNDER Michael C. Hall and Peter Krause on 'Six Feet Under' | Credit: Everett Collection

Six Feet Under premiered in 2001 and ran for five seasons, ending in 2005. The drama won nine Emmys, and actors Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Lauren Ambrose, Frances Conroy, and others were nominated for their performances.

The show told the story of the dysfunctional Fisher family, who operated a funeral parlor in Los Angeles after the death of their father. Six Feet Under is often hailed for its series finale, which is widely regarded as one of the best all time — a funny notion to think about in the context of a potential revival. But reboots and revivals are, clearly, still a big thing in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Ball and his stars gathered remotely for an EW reunion to look back on the acclaimed series.

"My sitcom was on the bubble," Ball recalled at the time. "I got a call from Carolyn Strauss, who was then [senior VP] of original programming at HBO. Over lunch she said, 'I always had this idea of doing a show about a family-run funeral home.' Something in my head just went click, because I spent a fair amount of time in funeral homes when I was a kid."

Ball is also in the midst of reviving his other acclaimed HBO series, the vampire drama True Blood.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: