Behar's phone once again sounded off at the top of a live broadcast, this time to warn Behar of a "speed camera reported ahead."

Siri interrupts The View to give Joy Behar directions live on air: 'I don't ask her to speak to me'

Joy Behar seemingly needed Apple Map directions to get from her dressing room to the Hot Topics table on Friday's episode of The View.

Shortly after the longtime cohost seated herself to begin the live broadcast, Siri spoke over her from the 80-year-old's iPhone to warn her about a "speed camera reported ahead," despite both Behar and the phone resting completely stationary.

"My phone goes off. Why does Siri talk to me? I don't ask her to speak to me," Behar said as cohost Sara Haines grabbed the phone to shut it off — just as Sunny Hostin did in November, when the phone would not stop playing a song at the top of an episode.

"Because you were looking for directions," Haines said as she fiddled with the device. "And she was giving them to you."

A momentarily befuddled Behar continued with the telecast, with Siri resting in stony silence for the remainder of the show.

The cellular culprit's act of aural assault marked the latest in a growing line of noise-based chaos terrorizing the ladies of The View, also including protestors who interrupted a Ted Cruz interview, a water spillage that produced a mysterious fart sound of unknown origin, bone-rattling mugs that were so intrusive that the show had to begin using coasters underneath them to minimize noise, and, allegedly, Taraji P. Henson, whom moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to yell at to pipe down after the actress exited the show following her on-air interview.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

