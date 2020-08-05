Mermaid drama Siren canceled by Freeform after 3 seasons

Freeform's mermaid drama Siren has been canceled after three seasons, EW can confirm. TVLine first reported the news.

Out of Freeform's lineup of seven series, Siren ranked second in the demo, coming behind only grown-ish, and was No. 1 in total audience.

Siren took place in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, Wash., which according to legends, was home to mermaids and mermen for centuries. The town is turned upside down when a mysterious young woman (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc on the small fishing town while looking for her captured older sister (Sibongile Mlambo), who was taken by the local military.

Image zoom David Bukach/Freeform

The series also starred Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, Rena Owen, and Tiffany Lonsdale. Its season 3 finale on May 28 featured the showdown between mermaids Ryn (Powell) and Tia (Lonsdale) while leaving major questions up in the air.

The cast previously appeared at a panel for 2018 Comic-Con, which was moderated by none other than Chilli from TLC.

The cancellation comes after the network renewed Motherland: Fort Salem and ordered freshman comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay. Freeform also axed the Party of Five reboot in April after just one season.

The network also announced that new episodes of Good Trouble and grown-ish, which were previously slated to debut this summer, will be held until 2021.