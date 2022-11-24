"I promise, I promise, I promise I will have it done before the end of this year," the celeb under the mask tells EW.

The Masked Singer's Sir Bugaboo promises his new album is coming soon: 'I'm slow and lazy as ever'

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Fright Night brought the belated spooky season festivities to the Masked Singer stage.

From clues delivered in slime or via possessed dolls to freaky-looking backup dancers and light cues, the only thing scarier than the theme this week was the guesses of the panel. As is tradition this season, last episode's champ, Snowstorm, was tasked with defeating two new challengers on Wednesday — the aptly dressed Sir Bugaboo and Scarecrow.

In a shocking twist, though, Scarecrow gave everyone a fright by taking herself out of the competition — joking that she "just came to bother Ken [Jeong]" — thus allowing the other two contestants to automatically move on to the Battle Royale.

Before she was unmasked, the panelists were allowed to give one final guess to her true identity, but no one got it right. Parker Posey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Susan Sarandon, and Glenn Close were some of the names thrown out, but ultimately it was Oscar-nominated actress and star of The Exorcist, Roller Boogie, and more, Linda Blair. As she unmasked, she told the audience, "I have a really special reason for being here," and that she's "really enjoyed entertaining you so much through the years." She revealed that she wanted to do the show to shine the spotlight on her animal rescue foundation, the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation.

This sent Sir Bugaboo and Snowstorm to the Battle Royale, where they had to do their own versions of "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell. Ultimately, Snowstorm was sent through to Thursday's semi-finals, and Sir Bugaboo was forced to unmask. Guesses for him were all over the place, from Jordan Peele to Ernie Hudson to Keenen Ivory Wayans to Randy Jackson. Even though this person worked with Nicole Scherzinger on several occasions, and even though Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg had guessed him earlier in the episode, no one's final guess was correct — which is truly horrifying. When it was all said and done, Sir Bugaboo was in fact Grammy-nominated musician and mastermind behind the Ghostbusters theme song, Ray Parker Jr.

Below, EW speaks to Parker Jr., who reveals his thoughts on Scarecrow unmasking herself and discussed his new album, which he promises is coming very soon.

THE MASKED SINGER: Sir Bug a Boo in the “Fright Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. Sir Bugaboo performing on season 8 of 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/Fox

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First, thanks for taking some time to chat about The Masked Singer.

RAY PARKER JR.: I can't wait to see it. They were supposed to show it a few weeks ago, and then they didn't show it. So I can't wait to see it myself.

So, what went through your mind when you got the call to do the show?

Well, last year, I think [the judges guessed] I was Bobby Brown. So they put my head on top of somebody else. That was the first little sign right there. And I was like, "Oh, that's pretty interesting. Maybe they should just have me on the show for real." And wouldn't you believe it, a year later, they actually did it. So I thought that was pretty interesting.

So you were ready for the call?

Yeah, right down and ready to do it. I thought it'd be a lot of fun.

And did it measure up to your expectations?

I'll tell you one thing, it was a lot more work than I thought, keeping the costume and keeping your identity hidden and changing cars and changing clothes. It's a lot more work than one would think. But it's fun, though. I had a really, really nice time. All of the people that were helping me were really, really nice. It was just fun.

Your episode had a major twist, with Scarecrow unmasking herself. How did you feel about that in the moment?

Well, I thought that was gonna buy me a couple more weeks. I said, "Okay, well, somebody else is a sacrificial lamb, so I can stay here." But then I thought, I don't know about that. You know, Halloween is coming up, and they probably just want me to sing that song. So I was unmasked.

On the show you said you were sad to leave...

Well, I was saying I wanted to come back several more weeks to sing some more songs.

Would you have wanted to sing anything in particular?

No, no songs in particular. But I will say one thing, boy that costume was really, really hard to move around in with the four legs.

Yeah, what were the mechanics of that, with the four legs and really long arms?

The mechanics to that were really difficult, unlike some of the other acts I saw. They'd say to me, "Okay, time to stand in position here." [The others] would just walk to their marker and stand on the X. With me, it was gonna be like a 10 minute experience to move from the back to get there. Like, wait a minute, I need a lot of time! I was able to move in it good once I got there. It was kind of hard to breathe in it and feel my singing, and two legs is probably better than four.

How would you describe that costume to people? Because I'm sort of at a loss for words.

Yeah. I was gonna say it's like a unicorn or one of those horse things, with a cat head. That thing was heavy. The head was really heavy because of the four legs thing. And they strapped it all together. So every time I was trying to sing, my mic and my head was moving around where I couldn't see anything. So it was pretty interesting. Good thing we rehearsed a lot because I almost knew the songs by heart so I wasn't really reading the prompter as much.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Ray Parker Jr. attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Ray Parker Jr. | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

On the show, it's mentioned that you and Nicole Scherzinger have worked together.

I did a few shows with her. Not just the Neil Patrick show [Best Time Ever], but we had done a few other shows before. I can't think of the names of them, but where I just played the guitar, and I was actually in the band. And she's really nice and fun to be around. She's a really nice person.

Are you going to reach out to her to give her a hard time for being so sure you were Randy Jackson?

Yeah. [Laughs] Well, we did that after the show. I took a picture with her, but I can't show anybody that picture because it doesn't exist yet, until after the show. But yeah, I got to see her. We just happened to pass each other at the end of the performance that day. And I didn't see anybody else, just her. I saw her on the way out.

What's next for you?

I'm excited about putting out more music, even though I'm slow and lazy as ever. I only have two or three more songs to sing and I'll have a whole album complete. And I can't finish these two or three songs because they've just taken me forever. But I promise, I promise, I promise I will have it done before the end of this year.

What can you tell us about it?

Well, the title of the album is Make America High Again. I think it's newer, a little bit, but it's my same old feel. I'm not making music for a really, really young group. I'm making it for my group of people. So I think it's me, doing me again, that I haven't done in a long time. I've been pretty lazy, but I'm actually on it this time. I think it's my best work for sure.

The Masked Singer will air a new episode on Thanksgiving Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, before returning for a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: