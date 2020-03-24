Watch Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster help singles find love in wild Singled Out trailer

If you're getting bored in self-quarantine, never fear: a wealth of new quaran-streaming options will be available when Quibi finally launches on April 6. And now we have our first look at one of the streaming service's headlining titles, Singled Out.

Of course, this show might make you yearn even more for the days before social distancing. Hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, Singled Out is "the show where one dater speed-dates 30 eligible singles until one lucky person is singled out," as Palmer explains in the trailer above. The show reimagines MTV's classic dating show for a new generation, with singles of all genders and sexual preferences and a dating pool culled from social media...and way more people in one space than would be allowed right now.

From the looks of the trailer, Singled Out will be a wild and fast-moving affair — befitting Quibi's "quick bites" format with episodes running 10 minutes or less — with a surprising amount of dancing (and twerking). It might not take away the sting of not being able to go on dates for the foreseeable future, but it should serve as a fun distraction.

Quibi launches April 6 with a lineup also including a Punk'd reboot hosted by Chance the Rapper, a fusion of true crime and HGTV called Murder House Flip, and a whole lot more. Check out the full Singled Out trailer above.

