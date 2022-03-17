Sam isn't thrilled about finishing probation in Single Drunk Female finale sneak peek

Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) has come a long way. Since the first episode of Single Drunk Female saw a drunk Sam get fired from her job, move home, and start working on her sobriety, we've watched as she's both succeeded and failed along her journey.

But as we head into the season 1 finale, Sam's making some serious strides. More specifically, she's wrapping up her probation. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale, which sees Sam saying farewell to her probation officer. Only, she isn't exactly thrilled about it.

"Is there like extra credit," Sam asks in the clip. After a year of weekly visits, it seems she's actually going to miss the routine probation provided. Hey, change can be hard.

But this is just another part of Sam's journey, which the show has been logging, sometimes in painful detail. In fact, telling a highly detailed sobriety story was showrunner Simone Finch's intent. As Finch previously told EW, "I think people sometimes in stories about addiction can be afraid of specificity because they think that it'll scare people away. And, I actually think what we've done is we've included people along her journey. Not that you're getting sober with her, but you're seeing what she's going through as she's going through it and you see a timeline."

Single Drunk Female airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

