Sinéad O'Connor sings 'The Skye Boat Song' in Outlander season 7 opening credits — watch now

Sassenachs, with the help of Starz, we have a little Valentine's treat for you.

EW can exclusively debut the new opening credits sequence for Outlander season 7, featuring the voice talents of legendary Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor.

As Outlander fans will know, the arrangement and performer of the now iconic theme song changes each season, but O'Connor is arguably the most recognizable name they've had put her spin on it to date.

"We are honored to have Sinéad O'Connor performing 'The Skye Boat Song,'" said showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts in a statement. "Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that's beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show."

Sinead O'Connor, Outlander Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images; Robert Wilson/Starz

The new opening credits sequence features many of the highly anticipated elements of season 7, including the clear presence of British soldiers, glimpses of the first American flag on battlefields, and the arrival of the American Revolution in the lives of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

After the release of her memoir in 2021, O'Connor said she intended to retire from music, namely recording new music and touring, but she later retracted that statement.

Watch the clip above for the new opening sequence.

