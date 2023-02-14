Sinéad O'Connor sings 'The Skye Boat Song' in Outlander season 7 opening credits — watch now
Sassenachs, with the help of Starz, we have a little Valentine's treat for you.
EW can exclusively debut the new opening credits sequence for Outlander season 7, featuring the voice talents of legendary Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor.
As Outlander fans will know, the arrangement and performer of the now iconic theme song changes each season, but O'Connor is arguably the most recognizable name they've had put her spin on it to date.
"We are honored to have Sinéad O'Connor performing 'The Skye Boat Song,'" said showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts in a statement. "Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that's beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show."
The new opening credits sequence features many of the highly anticipated elements of season 7, including the clear presence of British soldiers, glimpses of the first American flag on battlefields, and the arrival of the American Revolution in the lives of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).
After the release of her memoir in 2021, O'Connor said she intended to retire from music, namely recording new music and touring, but she later retracted that statement.
Starz previously announced that an expanded, 16-episode seventh season will premiere this summer. The season brings a host of new characters, including the grown-up version of Jamie's bastard son, William (Charles Vandervaart), and Quaker brother and sister Denzell (Joey Phillips) and Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small). Plus, many fan favorites who were absent from previous recent seasons — including Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, and Steven Cree — are set to return.
Season 7 will mark the series' penultimate season, as Starz recently announced that season 8 will mark Outlander's last. A prequel, Blood of My Blood, about Jamie Fraser's parents is also in the works.
Watch the clip above for the new opening sequence.
