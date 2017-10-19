20 Simpsons writers choose the best 'Treehouse of Horror' segments of all time

Simpsons writers pick their all-time favorite 'Treehouse of Horror' segments
Bart's Nightmare (also known as The Bart Zone)"Treehouse of Horror II"(1991)Selected by: Dan Greaney
Time and Punishment"Treehouse of Horror V" (1994)Selected by: Max Pross
Nightmare Cafeteria "Treehouse of Horror V" (1994)Selected by: David Mirkin
Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores"Treehouse of Horror VI" (1995)Selected by: Mike Reiss
Homer³ "Treehouse of Horror VI" (1995)Selected by: Carolyn Omine
Citizen Kang"Treehouse of Horror VII" (1996)Selected by: Ryan Koh
Citizen Kang"Treehouse of Horror VII" (1996)Selected by: Jeff Westbrook
Hell Toupee"Treehouse of Horror IX" (1998)Selected by: Dan Vebber
The Terror of Tiny Toon"Treehouse of Horror IX" (1998)Selected by: Megan Amram
Night of the Dolphin"Treehouse of Horror XI" (2000)Selected by: Mike Scully
Hex and the City"Treehouse of Horror XII" (2001)Selected by: Joel Cohen
House of Whacks"Treehouse of Horror XII" (2001)Selected by: John Frink
Stop the World, I Want to Goof Off"Treehouse of Horror XIV" (2003)Selected by: Brian Kelley
The Ned Zone"Treehouse of Horror XV" (2004)Selected by: Bill Odenkirk
The Ned Zone"Treehouse of Horror XV" (2004)Selected by: Matt Selman
You’ve Got to Know When to Golem"Treehouse of Horror XVII" (2006)Selected by: Tim Long
It's the Grand Pumpkin, Milhouse"Treehouse of Horror XIX" (2008)Selected by: Al Jean
How to Get Ahead in Dead-Vertising"Treehouse of Horror XIX" (2008)Selected by: Michael Price
The Greatest Story Ever Holed"Treehouse of Horror XXIII" (2012)Selected by: J. Stewart Burns
Mmm…. Homer"Treehouse of Horror XXVIII" (2017)Selected by: Rob Lazebnik
