20 Simpsons writers choose the best 'Treehouse of Horror' segments of all time

The Simpsons purchase a highly intelligent, automated house upgrade that becomes obsessed with Marge. “The truth is that this was my writing partner, the late, great Don Payne’s favorite segment,” says Frink. “I wrote it with him. When I say ‘I wrote it with him,’ I mean Don had the idea, he wrote most of the story, I came in at the eleventh hour to shoot holes in that story, I fought against it ever being produced and against it ever being aired. My biggest contribution came when I put my name before his in the writing credits.

“But my appreciation for this tale of the house at 742 Evergreen Terrace becoming the murderous Ultrahouse 3000 has grown over the years. Who couldn’t love a Simpson home that falls in love with Marge and then plots to kill Homer so that it can have her for himself? In a way, it speaks to my own situation. I have a house. I have a wife. But if my house wants my wife, I’m sure we can work out something. Thanks, Don, and Happy Halloween. “