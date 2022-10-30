The Simpsons 'Treehouse of Horror' episodes, ranked

Treehouse of Horror X (Season 11)

The 10th anniversary of the Treehouse Of Horror franchise sees this once-inventive goof of a yearly premise succumb to slapdash laziness so fast it's unnerving. The cracks started to show in the previous season's shaky outing but the three stories here feel less like a chance for the writers to air out some great ideas that wouldn't fit into the series already elastic continuity, and more an exercise in cynical formula and terribly-aged topicality. Plus, the commitment to the horror part of Treehouse Of Horror is essentially tossed out the window, as two of the three stories contain no horror elements at all, while the first simply slams two horror premises together and calls it a day. The Ned Flanders-centered riff on I Know What You Did Last Summer at least rustles up a little tension as the supposedly run-over and dead Ned stalks the family down a lonely lane. But the swerve into a werewolf story is basically just the show hitting the eject button on a story with no center.

Plus, here and throughout, the show is all about breezy cruelty, with Marge being the primary victim of character drift as soon as a given story needs her to do something uncharacteristic. ("Please be a dog," she pleads after running over Flanders on one of his nightly fog-walks.) The middle segment is a superhero takeoff, with the malfunctioning town x-ray machine granting Lisa and Bart superpowers. (Technically this is a Halloween tale, only so far as the machine was inspecting the kids' candy.) Lucy Lawless turns up, because why not, and seeing the Xena actress beat the crap out of a decidedly rapey Comic Book Guy supervillain is at least a bit cathartic. (Although not as much as Lawless shutting down the nitpicking Frink over Xena inconsistencies by stating unequivocally, "Whenever you notice something like that, a wizard did it.")

The Y2K segment, meanwhile, sees Homer's typical carelessness infecting every computer in the world on New Years Eve (cue pointless Dick Clark cameo), leading to a pair of escape rockets for the world's best and brightest (including Lisa and plus-one Marge), and worst and most mediocre (including Bart, Homer, and a parade of tiresome celebrities, including a guesting Tom Arnold). There's hardly a joke to be found, the inclusion of Spike Lee in the sun-bound loser rocket is an ugly bit of cultural blindness on the show's part, and this whole, would-be momentous anniversary outing is just a straight-up bummer. Set the controls for the heart of the sun.