16 times The Simpsons predicted the future

What happened on The Simpsons: In the 1992 episode “Lisa the Greek,” Homer exploits Lisa’s uncanny ability to successfully forecast the outcomes of NFL games. When she discovers what he’s up to, she is so upset, she's only able to make this Super Bowl prediction: the Washington Redskins will win if she still loves her dad, and the Buffalo Bills will prevail if she no longer does. Not surprisingly, Washington wins.

What happened in real life: A few days after the episode aired, Washington defeated Buffalo in Super Bowl VXVI. The following year, Fox aired a repeat of the episode just days before Super Bowl XXVII, and it was redubbed with an update of the two competing teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Bills, with Dallas replacing Washington in the equation. (Dallas defeated Buffalo.) The Simpsons went for the three-peat the next year, when those two teams returned to the big game, tweaking a few lines to reflect the rematch. Once again, Dallas bested Buffalo. Since then, the episode has been redubbed a few times and shown before the Super Bowl — and has been right every time.