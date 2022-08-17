This news comes on the heels of the Emmy-nominated drama announcing that Six Feet Under's Lauren Ambrose is joining season 2 as the adult version of Van.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the second season of Yellowjackets has been answered: Who is playing Adult Lottie?

It was revealed at the end of the first season of the Showtime drama — which follows a high school girls soccer team that is stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash — that Lottie was one of the survivors of the crash (and subsequent 18 months in the wild). Furthermore, it was revealed that she now runs a cult?

Since that moment, fans have wondered who would play the adult version of the character. (Courtney Eaton plays teenage Lottie.) And now, Showtime has announced that Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) will take on the highly anticipated role. Additionally, Eaton has been upped to a series regular for the second season, which means fans can just generally expect a lot more of Lottie.

Simone Kessell attends the 2019 Australians In Film's State of Escape Creative Creatures - luncheon held at Gwen Butcher Shop And Restaurant on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Simone Kessell joins 'Yellowjackets' as adult Lottie | Credit: Michael Tran/Getty Images

This news comes on the heels of the drama announcing that Six Feet Under's Lauren Ambrose is joining the second season as the adult version of Van. Both Ambrose and Kessell join an adult cast that already features Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

There's no word yet on just when we'll get to see the second season of the survival drama, but the Emmy-nominated drama goes back into production later this month.

