Simon Cowell hospitalized after breaking back in biking accident

Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after sustaining a back injury in a biking accident on Saturday night. Representatives for Cowell confirm he broke his back while testing a new electric bike and was set to undergo surgery.

"Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," a rep for Cowell told PEOPLE. "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family."

They added, "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Cowell, who serves as a judge on America's Got Talent, has been quarantining in Southern California with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their son Eric, and Silverman's son Adam amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

AGT premiered season 15 on May 26 with pre-recorded auditions shot before the pandemic and online auditions thereafter due to production suspensions in Hollywood. Cowell and his fellow judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel reunited in person to shoot a Judge Cuts episode on June 22 with contestant performances viewed via video conferencing. Live tapings of the NBC reality competition series were set to return for the first time this season on Tuesday.

EW has reached out to network representatives about their plans for the show in light of Cowell's accident.

