Silky Nutmeg Ganache reveals how she slayed like a lip-sync wrecking ball on All Stars 6

Silky Nutmeg Ganache talks to EW about making her own props, including a "Barbie Girl" mustache out of her elimination wig, in a her-storic run on the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 lip-sync smackdown.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Without over-exaggerating, the season 11 alum absolutely fulfilled her promise on Thursday's episode as she flexed a jaw-dropping repertoire of self-made props, gags, and improvised costumes while lip-syncing against all of her fellow AS6 eliminees for a shot at returning to the competition. The tour de force will come as no surprise to fans of Silky, one of the most blissfully over-the-top personalities on the show's history, who once exited a performance by hitching an impromptu ride on the side of a United States Postal Service truck that happened to be driving by the club at the time.

Though Silky's placement remains a mystery (after winning six consecutive lip-syncs, the show ended on a cliffhanger following her duel with Eureka), she's already won over the hearts of the internet, which exploded with praise for her ingenuity and raw talent over one of the best, most exciting episodes in RuPaul's Drag Race's 12-year run. Below, the reigning lip-sync assassin tells EW how she got her acts together, including sneaking a bottle of Crown Royal onto the set (so she could pull it out of her bra on stage), fashioning a gilded guitar out of cardboard in her hotel room, and sewing an old jumpsuit into a gender-bending outfit (complete with a mustache made from a cut-up wig she wore earlier this season) for her instantly iconic "Barbie Girl" lip-sync against, um, herself (more on that later).

Read on for the full conversation, and tune in to the next new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 on Paramount+ to find out if Silky's efforts were enough to bring her back into the fold.

RuPaul's Drag Race Silky Nutmeg Ganache got her revenge on the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 lip-sync smackdown. | Credit: Paramount+

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Is it appropriate to say you lived up to your Untucked moment: you were, clearly, motherf---ing ready for these lip-syncs!

SILKY NUTMEG GANACHE: Absolutely. I didn't get the redemption that I wanted, but the redemption that I needed. This was definitely one for the books.

When you learned you'd be lip-syncing for a chance to return, did you immediately set a game plan for what you were going to do as gags or were you coming up with them each time you went back to your hotel room?

Each time I went to the hotel room! I was given the songs, but I didn't necessarily have a game plan…. It reminded me of pageants; where people go wrong is that they compete against the girl, they don't compete for the prize. So, I wasn't thinking about what girl could show up, I was thinking about showing a different side of me each lip-sync. Out of the seven lip-syncs that I did, only one of those songs would I actually perform at a show!

Which one?

"Focus. Actually, two: "Point of No Return" is kind of the old vibe I'd give. But, the rest of them, never!

You looked so good with your hair up and the Converse sneakers during "Focus."

Thank you! I took a bunch of dance costumes because I [thought I] was going to win [a challenge and lip-sync for my legacy] each week…. I'm going to get me a good $60,000, I'll win that, and I'll have some sickening furniture when I buy my house! Little did I know that Ginger Minj took my damn $60,000! But, it's ok, because around 3 a.m.[last night], my Venmo, CashApp, and PayPal started going off. People have sent me tips all day…. They're saying, "You entertained us, here's $20!" That's crazy, and I'm quite pleased, whether I stay in the competition or leave the competition. I did my thing, and it'll go down in history.

How much have they sent you?

It's about $2,000! Ya'll trying to get me to the $10,000, honey?

Let's talk about the gags: I thought the cookies and milk thing was going to be the only bra gag you had this season. In the spirit of Jasmine Masters' loaf of bread: How did you get a bottle of alcohol to set?

I brought it myself! There's a comedian, Coco, and I wanted to pay homage to her. I hoped I could use that for a roast, that's how I would've started the roast off. So, that bottle of Crown Royal, I brought it.

Did you also bring the guitar or did you make that in the hotel room between lip-syncs?

I made it out of cardboard, the umbrella I used for the flag, and duct tape! I made it in my hotel room. People were also like, "Where did you get a costume for 'Barbie Girl?'" I made that in my hotel room out of a jumpsuit. Me and A'Keria C. Davenport had this matching jumpsuit…. My goal in each one was to treat it like a maxi challenge, because if I got back into the competition, I didn't want the girls to be like, you didn't earn it, you don't deserve to be here. [I made it] from my closet. It was my favorite jumpsuit. Now, I don't have it anymore because I cut it up!

And none of the other looks you planned to wear on the runway if you'd stayed, they were all for potential lip-sync-for-your-legacy moments you didn't have?

I brought more dance costumes than people would imagine. I wasn't prepared to be kicked out of the competition [early] without lip-syncing so many times.

How did you get the little mustache? Was that a wig that you cut up?

I cut some hair off a wig and glued it to my face. It was the wig I was eliminated in, that curly one from the red look!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Silky Nutmeg Ganache gives her elimination interview after 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

Let's also talk about A'Keria, who turned down her invitation to return. When you finally got a chance to talk to her about it, what did she have to say to you about how well you did?

It wasn't that she didn't want to lip-sync against me: A'Keria decided to leave, and, being a good sister, she said it was my time to prove myself to people…. it makes perfect sense that she didn't stay because, why would she stay to go through the same [criticism]? I completely understand and I support her 1,000 percent.

Does the reception you're getting after this episode from the fans make it feel more like a proper redemption, though? Do you feel appreciated?

Yes and no, because although the fans do a lot and fill up seats, for where I want to go with my career, I will feel validated when I start to get the roles on television shows or I get my own reality show just like those judges said that I needed. When I start to get roles in movies because, like RuPaul said, we need to see more characters like us in movies. That's when I'll start to feel validated. I'm grateful that the fans are doing what they're doing now, but I went back on All Stars to excel in my career. Now is the time where I'm hoping that all the people that said, "We need to see you more," actually put in the action and aren't afraid to back me up because of the feedback they think they'd get. Thank you to the fans who've been kind to me, but I'm challenging those judges, those actors, and those comedians who've wrote out to me that we need to see more. I'm challenging you now to help your girl out! I'm a Black man/woman in America, and life isn't easy for me. I'm now with no agent. I represent myself, so I don't have the connections the other girls have. I'm working hard for myself. I'm hoping someone sees a light in me and helps me move forward with my career.

Drag Race All Stars Silky Nutmeg Ganache speaks on getting her RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 lip-sync redemption. | Credit: Paramount+

You're on your way. You've got your book that just came out! You're doing it.

Not only do I have my book that sold out, I have another shipment that's on its way to selling out! In two weeks, I'm also releasing Silky's Self-Care Kit. You know all the hell I went through in the last few years. I'm doing something to help people relax. I've found relaxation in baths! So, Silky's Self-Care Kit is like an aromatherapy bath regimen. The first step is a body wash. The second step is a body scrub, and the last step is a body butter. It's coming out soon, and they're all chocolate-based to give you some of that Ganache!

I want to make sure we talk about the last two lip-syncs: I know you said you made the guitar yourself, but I don't think we've ever seen a prop placed on the stage before a lip-sync. I noticed it was sitting on the stage before you performed. How did it get there?

I brought it in in that big jacket and placed it off to the side! The way I did it, you wouldn't have seen it. If that camera didn't pan across the top, no one would've seen it. I don't think Jan or RuPaul saw it because of the way I placed it.

Very stealthy! On the final lip-sync against Eureka, it looks like you slipped on your costume and got stuck in it — what happened there?

It was part of the performance for a different reason that I'll reveal at a later date.

You're going to keep teasing me, Silky?

Absolutely, so you come and do another interview with me! I have to reveal to you next week why. If you notice, in that particular lip-sync, my energy was quite different than the rest of them.

The story was a tribute to your mother, right?

I wanted to tell the story of my mother as a hard-working woman. She lost 80 pounds and became a new woman. That's what I wanted: I wanted to show that she was heavy, she worked out, and she did her damn thing, became a new woman, and now she's the hottest thing on the block. I wanted to portray that to leave with a good story, because I felt that I wasn't going to be able to go back into the competition. I can't emphasize enough that it's time to have me on television more. As a Black queen on RuPaul's Drag Race, I haven't been given a lot of opportunities. A lot of the same girls have been given the opportunities; It's the same girls, and I'm not hating on their hustle. I'm just equally as talented, and I deserve the same!

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: