RuPaul's Drag Race stars sip and react to Silky Nutmeg Ganache's Cocktails for a Queen recipes

Eureka, Jan, and Ra'Jah O'Hara spill — literally — on Ganache's recipes inspired by them in her new Cocktails for a Queen alcoholic beverage book.

Reverend. Doctor. Silky Nutmeg Ganache. She's a queen of many things, and now, with the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 spotlight on her, she can add "author" to her growing list of titles with the release of her new alcoholic beverage book Cocktails for a Queen.

As a contender for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, Ganache has munch-munched and crunch-crunched her way into the foodie industry, debuting a deliciously illustrated book filled with cocktails inspired by her Drag Race sisters.

"Going back to All Stars wasn't an easy decision. This book gave me comfort knowing that I'm not only uplifting myself, but my sisters as well," Ganache exclusively tells EW of the book, which contains step-by-step instructions on how to mix drinks inspired by 26 global Drag Race alums, from Jaida Essence Hall and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo to Alyssa Edwards and Shangela. "Before COVID last year, I had planned on releasing a cookbook called Silky's Recipes of Ganaches, which features all chocolate recipes. I put that dream on hold because I thought that this book is more of what is needed after COVID. I needed to uplift my sisters, have a little fun with the recipes, and give the world great drinks that will make them forget COVID exists with each sip!"

Below, see how fellow All Stars 6 queens Jan, Ra'Jah O'Hara, and Eureka react to their beverages handcrafted to cure quarantine blues by Dr. Ganache herself. Cocktails for a Queen is available now on Ganache's website, while new episodes of AS6 air Thursdays on Paramount+.

Ra'Jah O'Hara — "The Big D" cocktail

1 bottle of silver tequila

1 bottle of triple sec

1 bottle of peach punch

4 cans of orange pineapple soda

Juice from 10 limes

SILKY NUTMEG GANACHE: Ra'Jah is my sister from the Big D: Dallas! Raja has a distinct love for tequila. I know this firsthand because of the mini tours, the mini gatherings, the mini social time, the mini gigs that we've had together. I created this drink for her because it's a marriage of so many big, bold flavors.

RA'JAH O'HARA: I feel so honored that Silky paid homage to me in her cocktail book, as we've spent many days having the best food, fun, and cocktails! "The Big D," a nickname Silky gave me, I'm sure reflects my love for tequila, blends fun, edgy, vibrant energy, evokes soulful, passionate laughter, and makes you feel like you are the only star in the room — quite like many of my iconic lip-syncs!

GANACHE: Ra'Jah is larger than life, and I've had the opportunity to see that when others haven't. Ra'Jah is beyond just a cocktail, Ra'Jah is a punch bowl, because she gives and shares with the world her true, authentic self. So, it was my honor to make a drink out of tequila, fresh fruit, and a soda from the hood, because you're only going to find orange pineapple soda in the hood!

Jan — "High Note Hoe" cocktail

2 oz white rum

2 moonshine strawberries

8 mint leaves

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz sweet and sour

Lemon-lime soda

SILKY NUTMEG GANACHE: Before our All Stars experience, I didn't have the opportunity to meet Jan in person because of COVID. From her presence on social media and the show, Jan gave me a cool and refreshing vibe. So, I wanted to create a cocktail that's cool and refreshing, but with a punch. Her drink is my reinvented way of making a Mojito, but with strawberries, because strawberries are bittersweet.

JAN: This drink makes me feel invincible and like I can, for better or worse, hit any note! The taste the drink creates is very much like me! Super sweet with a little bit of bite.

GANACHE: Jan's run on her original season was very bittersweet. I remember watching Jan in the Madonna challenge, which was very sweet, however, when she lost, we all became bitter!

JAN: This drink is the absolute antithesis of the face crack! It truly brings a smile my face cause I can't believe I have a drink named after me that tastes this good.... That moment has made its way into my heart as a learning experience and something that I can cherish forever, but I'll never say a drink won't make any experience better for me!

Eureka — "Bahama Big Mama" cocktail

1 oz orange vodka

0.5 oz triple sec

0.5 oz grenadine

0.5 oz cranberry juice

0.5 oz orange juice

0.5 oz peach puree

0.5 oz sweet and sour

0.5 oz pineapple juice

SILKY NUTMEG GANACHE: Eureka is my big sister! She has a big personality, big size, a big mouth, and we love her for being extra. This drink is absolutely extra. It's my take on a "Bahama Mama," the lovely tropical drink. It has a lot of ingredients and a lot of bold flavor.

EUREKA: The flavor profile is out of this world! Similar to my appetite. It can take a first-time high-kicker to a professional with one sip.... Pairs flawlessly with eating booty and serving realness!

