Hello, Clarice...

CBS has released the first trailer for its eagerly anticipated sequel series to The Silence of the Lambs.

Above is a first look at Rebecca Breeds (The Originals) tackling the role of Clarice Starling, the iconic FBI agent heroine first introduced in author Thomas Harris' bestselling novel and then brought to the big screen in Jonathan Demme's Oscar-winning 1991 film, which starred Jodie Foster.

From the official description: "Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life."

Despite the popularity of the original film, the new series marks the first time that Starling has returned as a character since the 2001 film Hannibal. While other Harris-universe projects, like NBC's series version of Hannibal, wanted to include Starling, the character was caught up in a rights battle – certain Thomas characters were owned by MGM while other characters, such as the serial killer Hannibal Lecter, were owned by Dino De Laurentiis.

The teaser trailer includes flashes to some imagery from the lair of serial killer Buffalo Bill, who Starling tracked down and killed in Silence. The new series also stars Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin (the U.S. senator's daughter that Bill kidnapped in the original film) and Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp (Starling's friend and colleague). Other actors include Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi and Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.

Clarice will premiere Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.