Out of the many male co-stars Sienna Miller has worked with over her career, there's pretty much no one she wouldn't work with again if she had a chance. In fact, as she told Drew Barrymore on Wednesday while visiting the star's talk show, she'd work with all of them again — even the one she claims she had no chemistry with.

"I'm close with Bradley [Cooper], I've worked with him twice, I love him," Miller told Barrymore in response to her asking if there was anyone who surprised her so much she'd enjoy working with them again. "But Ben Affleck was like my brother. I've never laughed so much in my life. I mean that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a name dropping thing to say, but I actually mean it."

Live By Night Sienna Miller says she had 'zero chemistry whatsoever' with Ben Affleck in 'Live by Night' | Credit: Claire Folger/Warner Bros.

Miller and Affleck worked together on the movie Live By Night, a 2016 crime drama about Boston-bred gangsters in Florida during the Prohibition era that Affleck also produced and directed. In the film, Affleck plays a low-level mobster who is in love with the mob boss' daughter, played by Miller.

"We had zero chemistry whatsoever it was hysterical. We were supposed to be in love, we could not be less attracted to each other which was hysterical," Miller admitted. "He has an enormous head, I have a small one, so they'd have to like put me slightly ahead of him…and he directed the movie and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time."

While Affleck will never get Miller's stamp of approval when it comes to a romantic relationship in real life, the star told Barrymore that she does have someone special. Which is probably for the best, considering Miller doesn't understand how people "casually date" in America.

"Like if you kiss someone in England, you're basically together," Miller explained of the different dating politics across the pond. "Like this whole 'I'm dating a few people' thing I'm like 'what is hap – like, how does anyone even manage that?!'"

