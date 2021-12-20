Showtime announces We Need to Talk About Cosby docuseries from W. Kamau Bell

The four-part series, which seeks to reconcile Cosby's iconic TV and comedy work with his many accusations of sexual assault, will premiere in January.

Bill Cosby may be a free man these days, but pop culture isn't done reckoning with his legacy. On Monday, Showtime announced We Need to Talk About Cosby, a new four-part documentary series directed by W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America).

The series will seek to reconcile Cosby's years spent as a public figure and TV comedian who promoted respectability and fairness with the truth that he has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than 60 women. Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and sentenced to three-10 years in prison, but he was released this past June after his conviction was vacated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

"I am a child of Bill Cosby," Bell says in the new teaser for We Need to Talk About Cosby. "You know what I mean: I am a Black man, stand-up comic, born in the '70s. Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes. But this? This was f----d up. What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now?"

In a statement as part of Showtime's official announcement, Bell added, "I'm not sure [Cosby] would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would," referencing the iconic protagonist from The Cosby Show.

We Need to Talk About Cosby will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22, before all four episodes arrive on Showtime and VOD platforms on Jan. 30. Watch the teaser above.

