Showtime renews Super Pumped for a second season focusing on Facebook

The anthology series from the creators of Billions will explore the relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and longtime Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in season 2.

If that Social Network sequel ever happens, Showtime will have beaten Aaron Sorkin & co. to the punch.

The cable network has renewed its anthology series Super Pumped for a second season, which will focus on Facebook, Showtime announced Tuesday. The season will be based on journalist Mike Isaac's upcoming book about the internet giant, which is described as "a deep dive into Facebook's transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become."

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg | Credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Subtitled Sheryl & Mark, the second season will home in on the relationship between Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's longtime COO, Sheryl Sandberg. Zuckerberg hired the Lean In author and former Google executive in 2008, believing she "could excel at the parts of the CEO job that he found boring," according to a recent New York Times article. Sandberg became instrumental in helping Zuckerberg shepherd the social media site's massive growth over the past decade: "From the moment they met, both have said, they sensed the potential to transform the company into the global power it is today," the Times article notes.

Facebook's beginnings, of course, were famously dramatized in The Social Network in 2010, with Jesse Eisenberg starring as Zuckerberg. (The film did not feature Sandberg as a character.) Sorkin, who penned the movie's screenplay, has expressed potential interest in making a sequel in light of the many controversies surrounding Facebook in recent years.

"I know enough to know that there should be a sequel," Sorkin said in 2019. "A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since [the time when] the movie ends."

It remains to be seen whether that sequel will actually get off the ground. In the meantime, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber will premiere on Showtime Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

