'Buckle up' for war in Billions season 5 trailer: 'I am a monster'

"Buckle up!"

That's Chuck Rhoades's (Paul Giamatti) advice in the first full trailer for Billions season 5 trailer. And he's not wrong, considering how many wars seem to be going on. Not only do we have Chuck and Axe (Damian Lewis) secretly turning on each other, all while Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) encites the chaos, but Axe has a new foe in small-town business titan Michael Prince (Corey Stoll).

"You're a monster," declares Prince, to which Axe responds, "That's right, I am a monster. A carnivorous monster."

“From our very first scene, we’re sparring,” Stoll previously told EW of Prince and Axe’s dynamic. “He has that same competitive streak as Axe, but it’s tempered with this drive to do good. There’s a lot of conflict between Prince and other characters, but stronger than that is the fight within himself to reconcile being a capitalist and a good person.”

Stoll was an actor that creators David Levien and Brian Koppelman long pursued for Billions, and the same goes for fellow new addition Julianna Margulies, who plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and best-selling author. “She’s a conduit for Chuck Rhoades finding another side of himself,” Margulies teased to EW. “She comes from a place of nonjudgment and isn’t deterred by his behavior, which he finds quite enlightening.”

Watch the trailer above.

Billions returns May 3 to Showtime.

