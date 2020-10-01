Showtime cashes in season 6 renewal for Billions, Corey Stoll to return as series regular

Showtime is going to keep cashing in on Billions.

On Thursday, the hit series was renewed for a sixth season, which will premiere in 2021 following the final five episodes of season 5.

With the renewal comes news that season 5 guest-star Corey Stoll is set to return as a series regular for season 6. The House of Cards alum plays Michael Prince, a billionaire who looks at this world through the perspective of an impact investor, which puts him at high-stakes odds with Axe (Damian Lewis).

"There were a couple opportunities to work on Billions through the years, and they didn’t really work out, based on scheduling and, frankly, I was holding out for something a little bit more exciting in terms of the role," Stoll previously said with a laugh to EW. "And I’m really glad that I did, because this guy Mike Prince is so much fun to play and I think he brings a lot to the whole ensemble."

Due to the COVID-pandemic, Billions only completed production on 7 of the scheduled 12 episodes for season 5, resulting in a split season that will conclude in 2021.

