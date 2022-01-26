New shows we're excited to watch in 2022, from House of the Dragon to The First Lady

Pam & Tommy

Premiere date: Feb. 2

Forget everything you think you know about the most notorious sex tape ever made. Hulu's eight-episode limited series Pam & Tommy tells the exceedingly-wild-yet-totally-true story behind the first-ever viral video — Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's private home video that was stolen from their safe and sold and distributed without their consent. Part crime caper, part love story, and part cautionary tale, the series starts off as an outrageous and comedic take on the beginning of the '90s tabloid-couple's relationship, but soon veers into a hard look at the destructive power of internet and celebrity culture.

Downton Abbey alum Lily James is nearly unrecognizable as Anderson, delivering an emotional and devastating performance that will give you a new understanding and empathy for the sexism and misogyny the Baywatch babe endured at the time. Marvel's Sebastian Stan bares all as the Mötley Crüe drummer having the time of his life, unaware that the party is about to end. Come for the hilariously jaw-dropping scenes like Lee talking to his own … erm, drumstick, but stay for the powerful exploration of the injustices one of the biggest stars of the decade faced at the dawn of the internet. —Sydney Bucksbaum