New shows we're excited to watch in 2022, from House of the Dragon to The First Lady
A new year means lots of things, but our favorite? New TV!
We will see several long-awaited series finally come to fruition in 2022, including HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, and the Lord of the Rings series on Amazon Prime Video. Video game and book adaptations alike (including Halo and The Time Traveler's Wife) will be gracing our screens, and history will be examined in shows including Gaslit and The First Lady.
The year is shaping up to be jam-packed with must-watch series, so EW staffers have compiled a list of the shows we're most excited about. Here are our picks, in no particular order...
Pam & Tommy
Premiere date: Feb. 2
Forget everything you think you know about the most notorious sex tape ever made. Hulu's eight-episode limited series Pam & Tommy tells the exceedingly-wild-yet-totally-true story behind the first-ever viral video — Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's private home video that was stolen from their safe and sold and distributed without their consent. Part crime caper, part love story, and part cautionary tale, the series starts off as an outrageous and comedic take on the beginning of the '90s tabloid-couple's relationship, but soon veers into a hard look at the destructive power of internet and celebrity culture.
Downton Abbey alum Lily James is nearly unrecognizable as Anderson, delivering an emotional and devastating performance that will give you a new understanding and empathy for the sexism and misogyny the Baywatch babe endured at the time. Marvel's Sebastian Stan bares all as the Mötley Crüe drummer having the time of his life, unaware that the party is about to end. Come for the hilariously jaw-dropping scenes like Lee talking to his own … erm, drumstick, but stay for the powerful exploration of the injustices one of the biggest stars of the decade faced at the dawn of the internet. —Sydney Bucksbaum
Bel-Air
Premiere date: Feb. 13
Now this is a story all about how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got flipped, turned upside down. Based on filmmaker Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral video imagining what the iconic '90s sitcom would be like set in the present, Peacock's drama introduces a new Will Smith (Jabari Banks) and Banks family. Expect fewer laughs, more drugs and violence, and what could be another star-making turn. "His charisma and his spark just radiated off of him," co-showrunner T.J. Brady previously told EW of Jabari Banks. "Upon viewing the first cut of the pilot, every single person has said, 'You guys found a star.'" The throne is officially his. —Derek Lawrence
The Time Traveler's Wife
Premiere date: May 22
Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) knows a thing or two about time travel. So it makes sense that he's the one to provide a new take on Audrey Niffenegger's bestselling 2003 novel The Time Traveler's Wife. A 2009 film with Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana was met with mixed reviews, but now Moffat has turned the bittersweet romance into a series for HBO. From the moment Clare (Rose Leslie) meets Henry (Theo James) in the woods near her home, she knows there's something special about him — and she'll eventually come to realize he's a time traveler and the man she'll marry. "The thing that we never ever write about is one of the most common phenomena in human history — the perfectly happy marriage — because they're not very dramatic," says Moffat. "Audrey was taking the details of a happy, successful, absolutely monogamous, absolutely mutually nourishing relationship and made it interesting by just adding time travel." —Maureen Lee Lenker
The First Lady
Premiere date: Spring
Showtime's White House drama will retrace the lives of three memorable women in The First Lady, set for the spring of 2022. The show's first season will focus on the personal and political lives of Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), tracing "their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy," according to Showtime. The limited series is from showrunner Cathy Schulman (Crash) and director Susanne Bier (The Undoing). —Lynette Rice
Gaslit
Premiere date: Spring
Julia Roberts. Sean Penn. Watergate. Need we say more? Starz series Gaslit takes a different approach to telling the story of Watergate, this one focusing on the perspective of Roberts' Martha Mitchell, a socialite and the wife of President Nixon's attorney general and best friend, John Mitchell (Penn). Martha is best known as the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Watergate. The series is said to focus on the forgotten characters of the scandal, giving new perspective to one of the most-well known cases in American history. Where Roberts and Penn lead, we will most definitely follow. —Samantha Highfill
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Premiere date: Sept. 2
As Bilbo says, "I think I'm quite ready for another adventure." Amazon Prime Video is diving back into J.R.R. Tolkien's rich fantasy world with this epic prequel series, set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit. The show will chronicle the forging of the One Ring and Sauron's original rise to power, featuring both new characters and some familiar faces alike. I can't wait to return to Middle-earth. —Devan Coggan
Ms. Marvel
Premiere date: Summer
Of all the Disney+ Marvel series in the works (and there are a lot!), I'm especially psyched for the introduction of one of my favorite comic characters: Kamala Khan. Iman Vellani plays the New Jersey teenager-turned-hero, an ambitious high schooler with super-stretchy powers. Kamala is brave, geeky, and an absolute delight, and I can't wait to see her join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. —Devan Coggan
House of the Dragon
Premiere date: TBD
We've all been trying to pinpoint what will be the next Game of Thrones, and networks are certainly working overtime to fill that Westeros-sized hole in our blockbuster-level fantasy programming. But, maybe the next Game of Thrones is… Game of Thrones. Enter House of the Dragon, the first spin-off of the Emmys-sweeping HBO hit that takes us back hundreds of years before the time of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow to depict one of the most storied events in Westeros history: the Dance of the Dragons, a brutal civil war over the Iron Throne that crippled the Targaryen empire when it was at its height.
In one corner is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), daughter of benevolent King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his chosen successor. In the other, Rhaenyra's younger stepbrother Prince Aegon II (casting hasn't been formally announced), who already has the advantage of being a man. George R.R. Martin handpicked showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik to spearhead House of the Dragon, while Sapochnik, who's already a Game of Thrones favorite for directing beloved episodes like "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards," is at the helm of a few season 1 installments. So, even if you're still not over the Thrones final season — everyone seemed to have an opinion about it, for better or worse — there's still plenty to be optimistic about. —Nicholas Romano
Halo
Premiere date: TBD
A new era of video game adaptations is about to commence. Halo, which brings to life the popular Xbox sci-fi military franchise, marks the first in a line of TV series based on games coming down the 2022 pipe and beyond. Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, Orange Is the New Black) suits up as the Master Chief, Earth's most advanced soldier in a 26th-century war against aliens known as the Covenant. While the games themselves are more focused on shoot-'em-up action, the show will "crack the veneer" of this main character, as Schreiber himself once put it. Halo, premiering on Paramount+ sometime this year, will also expand upon the mythos to reveal new characters gamers haven't met yet and tell fresh stories set within this universe.
We'll soon be flooded with video game TV series. Netflix has Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil coming up, HBO's got The Last of Us, Amazon's got Fallout, and Sony TV's got Twisted Metal. Halo will set the tone for this new bounty. —Nicholas Romano
Wednesday
Premiere date: TBD
The most interesting member of the Addams family is finally stepping into the spotlight! From Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar — and director Tim Burton — comes Wednesday. The upcoming Netflix series focuses in on the daughter of the Addams family, and even more than that, it ages her up. Yep, we're getting teenage Wednesday! Played by Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin), Wednesday will experience everything that the high school years have to offer as she attends Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents once met. Add in a supernatural mystery or two, and we can't wait to see what the show delivers. —Samantha Highfill
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Premiere date: TBD
Hello there, indeed. No matter what your feelings are on the Star Wars prequel series, we can all agree that Ewan McGregor's bearded Jedi master was easily one of the highlights. Now, McGregor is donning his Jedi robes again for a Disney+ event series, set between 2005's Revenge of the Sith and the original '77 Star Wars. There's a lot to be excited for, but I'm particularly hyped for the teased reunion between McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who's confirmed to return as Obi-Wan's pupil-turned-enemy Anakin — a.k.a. Darth Vader. —Devan Coggan
