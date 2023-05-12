Watch list: 5 shows you may have missed

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+)

This frequently charming new entry into the Muppet canon follows aspiring music exec Nora (Lilly Singh) as she tries to wrangle Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem into the studio before her brash boss sells the label to a slick streaming exec (Anders Holm). While the focus on Nora's strained relationship with her sister Hannah (Saara Chaudry) makes the first few episodes a little draggy, Muppets Mayhem ultimately finds its groove by letting the freak-flag-flying Muppet stars take the lead. When they're not grappling with writers' block ("Middle of the song/ middle of the song/ this right here/ is the middle of the song"), the Mayhem mingle with guest stars (who knew Janis and Ziggy Marley have history?), hang with their number one fan, Moog (the adorable Tahj Mowry), get loopy on expired marshmallows, and bust out some righteous tunes. Try not to cry when Floyd apologizes to Animal by singing "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in the middle of a Benihana dinner rush.