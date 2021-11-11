Remake it or make it go away? Showrunners weigh in on the revival trend
If you've just about had it with all the reboots, imagine how TV's most creative minds feel! We checked their temperatures to see if they're running hot.
We've all thought it at least once: Television is running out of good ideas. And that's for good reason. For every Ted Lasso or Succession, there's at least one old title finding its way back to TV.
This autumn brings new versions of The Wonder Years, Dexter, CSI, Chucky, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. And we know you didn't ask for a fresh Fantasy Island, but Fox just gave us one anyway!
So — as we prepare for the return of The Game and Carrie Bradshaw — we asked six creatives who've made a name for themselves off original ideas to weigh in on the reboot/remake/revival trend. Remarkably, it doesn't bother them… too much.
Related Items
Marc Cherry (Why Women Kill)
"Every once in a while, a reboot has a reason for being. One of my favorite ideas was Westworld because they did it from the robots' point of view. I thought it was
revelatory. But other times they're rebooting something because they've got the rights, and it's not such an exciting idea. People have approached me about rebooting Desperate Housewives, but it's kind of like my feeling toward The Golden Girls: The Golden Girls was a terrific idea, but the magic of that show was the cast. We had the perfect group
of women. With Desperate Housewives, I lucked out with that original cast and
I had something to say with that show. If I was to do a reboot of it, I would have to come up with a brand-new idea of what fueled it. I know the formula, and it certainly would be great to try with more time and money."
Show he'd reboot: The Rogues. "They were elegant people committing crimes and doing horrible things."
Jen Statsky (Hacks)
"I think people need to talk less about good or bad ideas and talk more about good or bad execution. Our show is an example. Someone could take our show and it could be poorly executed. I don't know that there's such a thing as a bulletproof idea. One thing that's hard is how you just don't get that much of a chance to find an audience anymore. Seinfeld wasn't a hit when it first started. It takes time for characters to evolve. Shows always have been in danger of getting canceled after one, two, or three episodes if the ratings aren't there. But I do feel that's something that is
really hard to reconcile: that it has to hit right away."
Show she'd reboot: Wings. "It's hard because all the shows that I love, I'd be scared to f--- them up."
Steven Canals (Pose)
"It makes sense to me that we're in a place where networks are wanting to revisit particular shows. I'm very excited about the Sex and the City reboot because I love those characters. I want to catch up with them. The flip side of that is the business part of it. I think that we're a very risk-averse industry. I get that there's safety in revisiting a show because there's a built-in audience so you're likely to have decent ratings. With that said, it would be lovely if the industry invested more in original ideas. I think about shows that I loved like The Sopranos or Lost. Those were original ideas. Would they even exist in 2021?"
Show he'd reboot: ER. "I could use the show as a way to talk about mental health, important issues happening in our world right now. That show would be a great way to dig into that discourse."
Chuck Lorre (Young Sheldon)
"No one's ever come to me and said, 'Hey, would you like to take this property that
was once popular and bring it back?' Um, no. Creatively it feels kind of like a dull thing
to do, especially if it was wonderful in the first place. I love the challenge of starting from a blank page and seeing if you can make something that has longevity, and that people can make a part of their lives. You know, a little bit of happiness that you can count on each week. That's what a good television show does."
Show he'd reboot: Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. "I loved that as a kid. But there's always that real possibility that you reboot something and make it less than what it once was. That would be a tragedy. It's better to just watch those reruns and love them for what they were when they were."
Barbara Hall (Madam Secretary)
"In the history of storytelling there have only been about six themes. Are you saying we've solved the riddle of the human condition and those themes don't need exploring anymore? The thing about popular culture is that it's supposed to be — grab your socks — popular. One of my favorite stories to illustrate this notion is when Paul Simon, who is considered to be an exceptional lyricist, was asked about his favorite lyrics. His response was 'Be-bop-a-lula, she's my baby.' People become so worried about their taste credentials that they won't let themselves get lost in something that's just fun."
Show she'd reboot: Joan of Arcadia, her old show on CBS. "I considered it but then I realized it would be impossible because of what would be missing this time around: carte blanche. I don't think I could get anywhere now because the process has changed."
Courtney A. Kemp (The Power universe)
"I tried to do a reboot. It was called Get Christie Love [for ABC in 2018]. I thought the pilot we did with Kylie Bunbury was really awesome, but it didn't get picked up. I enjoyed the 90210 reboot immensely because it was so tongue-in-cheek. It's not the end of the world that everyone is rebooting everything. I think reboots can re-energize the brand. I'm not rending my garments while saying, 'Why are they doing more seasons of Will & Grace?' I've seen some of the reboots with the same casts — and Will & Grace was not one of them — where I was like, 'This is sad.' I will only sample reboots of shows that I really loved in their original iteration. I watched absolutely every minute of the Mad About You reboot. I can watch Jamie and Paul talk about pasta."
Show she'd reboot: "There are actually three shows I would really love to reboot, but I'm not going to say because the minute I [do], someone else is going to do them!"
Related content:
Comments