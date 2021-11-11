Remake it or make it go away? Showrunners weigh in on the revival trend

Marc Cherry (Why Women Kill)

"Every once in a while, a reboot has a reason for being. One of my favorite ideas was Westworld because they did it from the robots' point of view. I thought it was

revelatory. But other times they're rebooting something because they've got the rights, and it's not such an exciting idea. People have approached me about rebooting Desperate Housewives, but it's kind of like my feeling toward The Golden Girls: The Golden Girls was a terrific idea, but the magic of that show was the cast. We had the perfect group

of women. With Desperate Housewives, I lucked out with that original cast and

I had something to say with that show. If I was to do a reboot of it, I would have to come up with a brand-new idea of what fueled it. I know the formula, and it certainly would be great to try with more time and money."

Show he'd reboot: The Rogues. "They were elegant people committing crimes and doing horrible things."