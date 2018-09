Foley has been on so many TV shows (from Felicity to Scrubs to True Blood) that it’s hard to categorize him as belonging to any one showrunner. However, his Jake Ballard was such an integral part of Scandal’s appeal that he’s as good as Shonda’s! But before he started romancing Olivia Pope and B613-ing all over the place, he was Henry Burton on Grey’s. Henry came to the hospital as a patient who didn’t have insurance. He married Teddy in exchange for life-saving insurance, but eventually ended up falling in love. After Henry developed a tumor close to his heart, he died during surgery — just in time to start shooting Scandal, of course.