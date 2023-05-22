"I like that character so much, even when she was bad."

Who doesn't love Olivia Pope?

Kerry Washington played the iconic D.C. fixer for seven seasons on Scandal, and now the creator of the sexy political drama says she'd be interested in bringing the antiheroine back if the right opportunity came up.

In a recent IMDB interview, Shonda Rhimes didn't hesitate to answer when asked which of her characters she'd like to revisit in a present or future Shondaland show. "Oh, Olivia Pope," she said. "I like that character so much, even when she was bad. I like that character so much, she's very interesting."

Kerry Washington on 'Scandal' (inset: Shonda Rhimes) Kerry Washington on 'Scandal' (inset: Shonda Rhimes) | Credit: Mitch Haaseth/ABC/Getty; Dominik Bindl/Getty

Scandal ended its run in 2018, but five years later it's back at the top of a lot of people's minds. In addition to Rhimes' remarks, Washington posted adorable selfies with her onscreen love interest Tony Goldwyn, who played President Fitzgerald Grant on the ABC drama, for his birthday on Saturday.

"I told @tonygoldwyn that #Olitz is trending on TikTok for his birthday," Washington wrote in the caption. "He's clearly VERY excited."

And this time Washington posted the real birthday boy. Back in 2021, she hilariously trolled her other Scandal love interest, Scott Foley (who played Jake Ballard), for his birthday when she shared a selfie with Goldwyn instead. "Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!! Miss seeing this gorg face every day," Washington captioned with the photo. "Hope you have an amazing birthday."

"This is not me," birthday boy Foley commented, and Washington replied with a crying laughing emoji and a note: "well.... this is awkward." She then pulled an Olivia Pope and handled it by sharing a follow-up pic of her and Foley behind the scenes on Scandal, with the actress jokingly aiming a punch at his face.

"WHOOPS wrong TV bae LOLOLOLOLOLOL," she wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @scottkfoley!!!!!!! I really do miss seeing your face (even when I'm fake punching it ) every day."

