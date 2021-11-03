The Netflix series' executive producer compliments the actor's decision "to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Shonda Rhimes only has well wishes for Regé-Jean Page after his departure from Bridgerton.

Speaking to Variety, the TV mogul who executive produces the Netflix romance series praised the breakout star's exit from his Emmy-nominated role.

"Rightfully, he said, 'I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I'm good!'" She said, "I don't blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Rhimes was slightly taken aback though by the strong reaction fans had to the announcement that the Duke of Hastings they all fell in love with wouldn't be making an appearance in Season 2.

"My assumption of what people knew of romance novels was… I overestimated a great deal," she says, before suggesting their response "means success. But I do understand their despair."

Shonda Rhimes; REGÉ-JEAN PAGE Shonda Rhimes suggested Regé-Jean Page's exit from 'Bridgerton' was 'really smart.' | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images; LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

While she notes that they did invite Page back, Rhimes says she doesn't think he'll ever appear on the show again.

"And here's why," she explained. "He's an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn't make any sense at all to me. 'What would he do?' is what I like to say."

Page previously tweeted that his time on the show was a "pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family." Later adding in another Variety interview, "I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."

While the Duke of Hastings will likely remain a presence on the show in reference only, Rhimes offered a good outlook to fans that will miss Page on the show, tweeting "Remember: the Duke is never gone. He's just waiting to be binge watched all over again."

Read Variety's full interview With Rhimes here. Bridgerton will return to Netflix for Season 2 in 2022.

