The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2019

The original Watchmen by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins is often hailed as one of the greatest comic books ever made. One way the book earns this reputation is by rewarding endless rereads; every time you revisit, a new panel or clue or line of dialogue will catch your eye. Impressively, the HBO show has replicated this quality to a certain degree. How many previous scenes and lines play differently now that we know Cal Abar was secretly the omnipotent superhero Doctor Manhattan in an amnesiac disguise? Think of Cal telling the kids that there is no God, or his wife Angela sitting silently in a car while Laurie Blake droned on about her own previous relationship with Doctor Manhattan. Having previously revealed that the original superhero of the Watchmenworld, Hooded Justice, was a black man named Will Reeves, Watchmen then revealed that their most powerful superhero was also living as a black man, further deepening the show’s examination of race, power, and masks in America. They didn’t start dropping big hints about this twist until the episode itself, but all credit to Regina King for selling the revelation with one of the best line readings of the year: “Hey baby, we’re in f---ing trouble.” —Christian Holub