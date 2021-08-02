Miracle Workers type TV Show network TBS

Category is: Okla-Ho-ma.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode of TBS anthology comedy Miracle Workers, star Daniel Radcliffe shows some tail on the Oregon Trail, with his character Reverend Ezekiel Brown donning chaps and a feather neckpiece for a vogue number that serves viewers "Old West meets West Hollywood."

One may ask, how exactly did Radcliffe end up in this saucy situation? Well the third season of the show, titled Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, has Reverend Brown tagging along with outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) and prairie wife Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they move west by wagon across America in the 1840s. Following advice he should loosen up, the man of faith drinks snake oil that he feels causes him to act a little more devilish.

Speaking to how game Radcliffe was to give the Miracle Workers audience a performance worthy of 10s across the board, co-showrunners Daniel Mirk and Robert Padnic tell EW, "It took no convincing at all. Daniel was excited about the idea of the dance sequence as soon as we pitched it to him. He developed the dance with a choreographer and practiced it extensively on his own time, and obviously his hard work paid off because the routine is amazing."

"One of the fun things about working with Daniel is that the craziest scenes are always his favorite," the duo explains. "He commits incredibly hard to pulling off the strangest, funniest bits."

Additionally, the pair mention that the actor's revealing outfit was planned from the beginning, saying, "We knew we wanted Ezekiel to do a crazy vogue dance to a club remix of 'She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain' and the look developed from there, with lots of help from our fantastic costume designer Christina Mongini and make-up artist Brigette Hennech. There was a lot of attention paid to the sequined hot pants in particular, and I think you will agree we nailed it."

To catch Radcliffe strip down, watch the latest Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

