"'Everybody knows you’re a beautiful, talented Black girl, but what do I do with a beautiful, talented Black girl?'"

Sheryl Lee Ralph says a casting agent didn't want her kissing Tom Cruise on screen because of her race

The View Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Sheryl Lee Ralph's years of stage experience — including a role in the iconic musical Dreamgirls that earned her Tony and Drama Desk nods — weren't enough for one casting director when she made the jump from Broadway to Hollywood earlier in her career.

"When I left Broadway, going to Hollywood, I had a memorable audition with a big casting director who looked at me and said, 'Everybody knows you're a beautiful, talented Black girl, but what do I do with a beautiful, talented Black girl?'" the 65-year-old Abbott Elementary actress said on Friday's episode of The View. "[He asked] 'Do I put you in a movie with Tom Cruise? Do you kiss? Who goes to see that movie?'"

Cohost Ana Navarro pressed Ralph to reveal the name of the casting director, but the performer responded, "No, why bother? Look at me now!" before adding, "Everybody knew I was a beautiful, talented Black girl, and that I should be in a movie with Tom Cruise, and he should kiss me!"

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In addition to her role in Dreamgirls, Ralph has had a storied career in theater and on screen, with performances like her Indie Spirit–nominated turn in To Sleep With Anger as well as in films like The Mighty Quinn, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Deterrance, and more.

Ralph recently courted rave reviews for her work on Quinta Brunson's ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, in which she portrays a veteran kindergarten teacher.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: