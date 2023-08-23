"She said, 'Sheryl, I told you that boy was going to be fine. I told you he was gonna be fine and we have arrived at that time.'"

Sherri Shepherd's "auntie" crush on Sheryl Lee Ralph's son grows stronger by the day.

During Tuesday's episode of Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, Ralph addressed Shepherd's heart-filled eyes for her son Etienne Maurice, a 31-year-old filmmaker and activist, while in conversation about his recent engagement to longtime partner Stephanie Wash, a journalist for ABC News.

"Do you think that Sherri Shepherd will get over it?" Ripa asked of the engagement.

"It was so crazy how that all came about," Ralph replied of the crush. "I love Sherri. I mean, I've known Sherri forever and when she came out with this auntie crush on Etienne, I was like, 'Girlfriend, where is this coming from?' She said, 'Sheryl, I told you that boy was going to be fine. I told you he was gonna be fine and we have arrived at that time,' and I was like, 'Girl, please.'"

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Sherri Shepherd Sheryl Lee Ralph and Sherri Shepherd | Credit: Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Ralph also noted that Shepherd had recently run into her son in New Orleans for this year's Essence Festival a week before he proposed to Wash. "It was quite the thing," Ralph said. "She said, 'Listen, please. Don't think I'm gonna stop just because you've got a good girlfriend. Come on, I knew you first.' Oh, it was hilarious. It was hilarious."

Shepherd previously lusted over Maurice on a segment of her eponymous daytime talk show last month, prompting Ralph to turn the TV off after her pal made some suggestive comments about the filmmaker. She documented her reaction to the segment on social media, declaring, "Lord have mercy."

"I looked up Etienne, and like I said, I've known him since he was a baby, but I haven't seen him in a long time," Shepherd said in the segment. "Etienne is 31 years old, a filmmaker and a yoga enthusiast. And I like that, because ladies, that means he's flexible."

Ralph quipped in response, "She is crazy! Thank God she's my friend and I love her."

When Shepherd took it a step further and said, "I know Sheryl Lee Ralph ain't gonna like this, but I need to be stretched!" before positioning herself in a downward dog yoga position, Ralph responded, "Lord have mercy, Sherri. I'm turning it off."

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Etienne Maurice attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Sheryl Lee Ralph and son Etienne | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ralph also shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice with ex-husband Eric Maurice, who she was married to between 1990 and 2001.

Listen to Ralph's podcast interview above.