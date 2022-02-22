Sherri Shepherd's talk show set to replace The Wendy Williams Show later this year

A daytime syndicated talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd (The View) is set to inherit the time slot left vacant by The Wendy Williams Show, which will end later this year.

"OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey," Shepherd said in a statement.

Sherri, which debuts in fall 2022, will see Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray serving as executive producrs for the series. The two will also partner with executive producer and showrunner David Perler who has been with The Wendy Williams Show for 12 seasons.

Since last year, Williams has been sidelined with serious health issues that have left her unable to host properly. Shepherd — who aside from her 7 seasons on The View has also been a recent co-host of FOX's Dish Nation and has guest-hosted shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and To Tell The Truth — has been filling in frequently during her absence.

Wendy Williams; Sherri Shepherd Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd | Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox's Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement. "Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live 'Hot Topics' segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."

The Wendy Williams Show is currently set to continue through the end of the season with its usual roster of rotating guest hosts. And though Sherri will take over the show's time slot, the producers are open to bringing Williams back — as long as she's up for it.

"This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox. We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on "Hot Topics" and interviewing celebrities," said Marcus and Bernstein. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.