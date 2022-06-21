Sherri Shepherd's new series sets premiere date as Wendy Williams Show replacement

Get ready to ask Sherri Shepherd how she's doin' when her new Sherri talk show debuts later this year.

Debmar-Mercury — the same syndication company behind Wendy Williams' long-running TV production — announced Tuesday the premiere date for the former View co-host's new talk series, which is set to replace The Wendy Williams Show when it debuts on Monday, Sept. 12.

"September 12 can't get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I'm so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey," the 55-year-old Emmy winner said in a statement. "My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I'm so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality."

SHERRI The Sherri Shepherd Show 'Sherri' will replace 'The Wendy Williams Show' with a new premiere date later this year. | Credit: SHERRI

Sherri — made with Wendy Williams Show producer David Perler — will be syndicated across FOX stations, as well as stations belonging to the Cox, Hearst, Sinclair, and Nexstar broadcast groups. The total reach of Sherri will clear 97 percent of coverage in the United States, per a press release. Set to be shot in front of a live audience at New York's Chelsea Studios, Sherri will see its host cover pop culture and comedy while hosting conversations with celebrity and human interest interview subjects.

Following months of behind-the-scenes turmoil and uncertainties over Williams' health, the popular daytime talk show host stepped back from her role on her titular show in 2021, with guest hosts (including Shepherd) stepping in for her throughout the season.

Williams didn't return for the program's series finale, which aired June 17 and saw Shepherd navigating a "bittersweet moment" as she both honored her predecessor and looked forward to her future in the time slot.

"Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams," Shepherd said to an applauding audience. "There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk."

Sherri debuts Sept. 12 in syndication.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

