Sherri Shepherd reveals how advice from View costars inspired her new talk show

The Sherri star is putting the words of wisdom she has received from Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O'Donnell, Joy Behar, and more to good use!

Sherri Shepherd has had the opportunity to work with — and learn from — an impressive line of successful women know for talking on camera. And, as she explains in EW's exclusive preview of her upcoming talk show (above), she's taken the advice she's received over the years from most of them to heart on her journey through television — particularly her costars on the long-running ABC show The View.

In the clip, the actress and comedian recalls that The View creator Barbara Walters advised her to "always be curious" and "ask questions, never take no for an answer," before jokingly asking her why she was crying.

THE VIEW Sherri Shepherd and Barbara Walters on 'The View.' | Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Shepherd also notes that Whoopi Goldberg, the show's moderator, reminded her that "it's never about you, it's always for someone else," and that she should "take [the pressure] off of you, and know that you're taking people on a journey."

Joy Behar, who appeared on The View alongside Shepherd on multiple seasons of the show, cautioned: "The moment you open up your mouth, half the world is going to hate you."

However, Shepherd thinks Rosie O'Donnell may have given her "the best advice" of them all. "She told me how much money she makes," Shepherd says with a laugh.

THE VIEW Sherri Shepherd reveals advice her 'The View' costars gave before her new talk show. | Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Earlier in the clip, Shepherd also explains that Joan Rivers once told her that "funny girls will always work — and she's right!" She also credits her 30 Rock collaborator Tina Fey with pushing her to "just do it" when it came to her ambitions.

See how Shepherd puts all that great advice to use when the Sherri show debuts on Sept. 12, taking over an opening in the syndication schedule left by the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show — which Shepherd helped guest host in the titular star's absence — earlier this year.

