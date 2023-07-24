"As I said, he could be crabby, but he was fair, he was funny," Whoopi Goldberg said as the ladies shared memories of The View's late founding producer.

The View family extended beyond the Hot Topics table on Monday, as the talk show welcomed former cohosts to pay tribute to Bill Geddie, the program's founding producer who died last week at 68.

"He was 68 years old, really cranky, and really funny," moderator Whoopi Goldberg — who joined the show in 2007, under Geddie's tenure — said at the top of the broadcast, before welcoming former cohost Sherri Shepherd back to the table to remember their colleague. "As I said, he could be crabby, but he was fair, he was funny."

Shepherd, who now hosts her own Sherri talk show, got emotional as she reflected on Geddie hiring her to join the table alongside Goldberg, and his advice that got her through tough times on the program.



"He absolutely changed my life because, back in 2007, when he asked me to come on, I was a single mother, just divorced, stand-up comic, didn't know a thing about politics, and somehow he believed that people would relate to me," Shepherd said. "I think it was the first week I sat here, he fought for me to be here — no experience on a talk show — and I think my first week, didn't I say I didn't know if the earth was round or flat, I think? I do know that it is round, it was a brain fart. I think it was the first or second week, I said, 'Bill, oh my God, I do know, I gotta go back on and say it,' and he said, 'No, this is ratings, baby! This is ratings!'"

Sherri Shepherd returns to 'The View' for Bill Geddie tribute Sherri Shepherd returns to 'The View' for Bill Geddie tribute | Credit: ABC

Shepherd said she regularly wanted to make public apologies when she flubbed on the air, but that Geddie held her back. "He said, 'Sherri, if we apologized for everything we said, this would be called The Apology Show — it's not. It's called The View.'"

Goldberg agreed that Geddie was tough, but that he helped her get through various public controversies on the show as well.



"Our first weeks were the same, and my first week started with me having a conversation with y'all about Mike Vick, and the next thing I knew, they were saying, 'Burn that broad, burn that broad, get her off television!' And every time I've stepped in it, he'd say, 'That's the beauty of the show, everyone has an opinion, and that's why we're doing it,'" Goldberg said. "When I was — I'm trying to find the right way to say it — I was asked to stay off for a week or two, they told me to take a break, and Bill wrote me and said, 'You know this is the nature of this show, that's why we brought you in. We're paying you, we pay you to do this, we pay you to give your opinions. Not everybody's going to like it, but don't ever think that you did something you shouldn't have done, because that's what we do at The View.'"

Sunny Hostin, who joined The View permanently in 2016, remembered first auditioning for her seat after Star Jones left in 2006, in what felt "like Mortal Kombat auditions of lawyers," she said.

"There were these two other women auditioning with me, and that red light came on, they were staring at the camera, and they were stars, and I was just looking. I don't think I barely said anything," Hostin said. "[Bill] called me down into his office in the bowels of that old building and he said, 'What was that? Were you watching a ping-pong match? Were you watching tennis? You were supposed to be on the show, not watching the show.'"

Before introducing a moving montage of Geddie's accomplishments (and memorable moments) on the show, Goldberg sent her friend off with a fond memory of his impact on her TV legacy.

"There are people that you're lucky enough to get to know and there are people who pass you by. I met Bill when Barbara and he came to Malibu when they did the 10 Most Fascinating People, and we became friends," the Oscar-winning actress said. "So, when they said, 'Listen you want to come do this?' Sure, I need a job. It's nice when people offer you work. I was like, 'Yes, I'll come,' and here I be, and I remain, out of respect for the show and out of respect for the two of them who gave me a shot when no one else would."

The View announced Geddie's death in an emotional Instagram post on Friday.

"It's with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The View co-creator and one of television's most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie. He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by The View family, creating the show with Barbara Walters and serving as its executive producer for 17 years," the statement said. "The View wouldn't exist without Bill Geddie. 'He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad,' his family said in a statement. Our love goes out to his wife Barbara and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren."

Prior to launching The View with the late Barbara Walters in 1997, Geddie earned six Emmy nominations for his work with the legendary journalist on The Barbara Walters Summer Special. Geddie stuck with the program until 2014, after shepherding many notable cohosts to the table, including Rosie O'Donnell, Star Jones, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, as well as current cohosts Goldberg and Joy Behar.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: