The host tossed her wig into the crowd after pulling it off her head on during the Sherri talk show.

No one illustrates a point better than Sherri Shepherd's wig.

The comedian and actress turned her hairpiece into a supporting character on Tuesday's episode of the Sherri show, as the star discussed a recent viral clip of pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts' wig slipping off in the middle of a presentation.

"When you wear wigs, you are trusting the person that put the wig on, that it's going to be secure. But, the thing about wigs is when it starts sliding you can feel it slide. Because you will start out with it down here and all of a sudden it starts making its way up. Especially if the wig weighs a lot. And all you can do is what Sarah Jakes did, was pull it forward," Shepherd said. "So, she preached for the rest of the show in the wig cap. Because there is nothing you can do at that moment. You can't throw down the mic, and walk out and try to fix it. The show must go on. She can't start screaming. Watching her, I was so inspired by Sarah Jakes, because I know how that happens."

Shepherd said that Roberts "inspired so many people" by continuing on with the speech. Then the talk show host recreated the moment by jumping up from her chair causing with her own wig to fall off.

"The wig came off her hair. It came off her hair, and you're sitting there and, what are you going to do? The show's gotta go on. The show must go on!" Shepherd shouted while her audience laughed.

She eventually threw the wig off camera, shouting, "Take it, ya'll!"

sherri shepherd Sherri Shepherd on 'Sherri' | Credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

In a 2022 interview with EW, Shepherd explained how a phone call with Oprah Winfrey set her up for success as she made the jump to her solo show.

"The advice that she gave me to do a talk show, I took 15 pages of notes until my fingers cramped up. I took a potassium pill because my fingers were cramped and I couldn't write anymore. I said, hold on, I have to commit this to memory, because nobody will believe that I'm talking to and laughing with Oprah," Shepherd said. "One thing I took from Oprah is, she said, 'Sherri, the show is not about the ratings, it's about the energy. You put out the energy, and it will come back in direct proportion to you from the audience. It's your responsibility. You're in charge of the energy that is on your show.' I felt that, because I was like, damn, I just wanted to show some viral videos and make people laugh. But it's true, it's the energy you give off, which is why we love Oprah."

Sherri airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.