The former 20/20 anchor has long spoken about her past struggles with alcoholism.

Sherri Shepherd apologizes after asking recovering alcoholic Elizabeth Vargas to 'get drunk' with her

Sherri Shepherd is receiving criticism online after Thursday's broadcast of her Sherri show, which saw the host making several jokes about alcohol during an interview with sober news personality Elizabeth Vargas.

"I'm going to take you to the bar, we're going to drink, we're going to have a drink," Shepherd told Vargas while the pair discussed the trials of motherhood. Vargas, whom has long been open about her past struggles with alcoholism, responded by saying that she'll "have my classic club soda with cranberry juice, but you can pound some shots."

Shepherd told Vargas that she was "no fun," and that she would take her out anyway. "You and me, we're going to be at the bar going, 'It's not news tonight!' That's what we've got to do."

Later in the interview, Shepherd again proposed the idea of going out to get intoxicated with Vargas after she the host suggested that her guest write a second book in her free time.

"All that free time with NewsNation and iCrime," she said, referencing both her new Elizabeth Vargas Reports series as well as her syndicated reality show featuring citizen-captured footage of crimes around the country.

"One day, after you do NewsNation and iCrime, when we go to the bar and we get drunk and have a good time and we end up talking to some people," Shepherd said before Vargas interrupted her: "You get drunk. I'll be your designated driver," she replied. Shepherd continued, "You come home and write a fictional book with a lot of sex. Crime with a lot of sex!"

"Sherri called to apologize –she was very gracious," Vargas tells EW in a statement. "She just didn't know. It's not a big deal. I was not at all upset."

Vargas has long been open about her history with alcohol, including in a 2016 interview with Diane Sawyer. She opened up to Sawyer about a particularly low point in her life, when she went on a family vacation in 2012.

"That was our big vacation, and my idea of a vacation was to empty the mini bar by drinking everything in it," Vargas said. She also recalled drinking before a high-profile on-camera interview at ABC. Eventually, she entered rehab. "I would die for my children, Diane, but I couldn't stop drinking for my children."

