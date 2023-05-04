The actor will make a special appearance as fan favorite Malcolm Winters next week in honor of the soap's 50th anniversary.

Shemar Moore returns to Genoa City in new Young and The Restless teaser

Shemar Moore is set to make a special appearance on The Young and the Restless in honor of the daytime drama's 50th anniversary.

The actor, who starred as fan favorite Malcolm Winters from 1994 until 2005, will reunite with the rest of the Winters family — including daughter Lily (Christel Khalil), nephew Devon (Bryton James), and stepson Nate (Sean Dominic) — on Monday's episode.

In a teaser clip, Malcom can be seen standing alongside Lily and Devon when he suddenly catches a glimpse of a portrait of his half-brother Neil (Kristoff St. John) hanging on the wall. St. John starred as Neil for over 25 years before his death in 2019.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS Shemar Moore, Christel Khalil, and Bryton James | Credit: Howard Wise / JPI Studios

"There he is," Malcolm says as he gazes upon the artwork. "Besides, y'all know me, when it came to the great Neil Winters, I show up. Whatever it takes."

Much like his character, Moore previously returned to the soap opera to honor his late castmate across multiple episodes in April 2019. He was also among the multiple past and present cast members of the series — including Khalil, Victoria Rowell, and Mishael Morgan — who appeared in a special tribute episode dedicated to St. John that aired the same month.

Moore is one of several actors who have returned to The Young and the Restless in recent months to celebrate the sudser's major television milestone. In March, Michael Damian, Patty Weaver, Tricia Cast, Barbara Crampton, and Veronica Redd also reprised their iconic roles on the series.

Watch Moore reconnect with his onscreen relatives in the teaser clip above.

