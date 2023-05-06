The actor expressed frustration over the network ending its "most diverse" series: "We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for."

Shemar Moore is sharing his thoughts on CBS' recent decision to cancel his show S.W.A.T. after six seasons — and he isn't holding back.

The actor, who has starred as Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the procedural since 2017, posted an Instagram video Friday night in which he called out the network for ending its "most diverse" series and encouraged fans to "make some f---ing noise and let 'em know that canceling S.W.A.T. is a f---ing mistake."

"S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense," he said in the video. "Read the articles: We are the best show on Friday nights at 8 o'clock for CBS. The last two years, we have been killing it. Us and the fire show… the fire show [Fire Country] that comes on right after us, and respect to those brothers and sisters. Respect to them. We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for."

Moore continued, "And let me tell the truth: We're diverse. Did you know I am the only African American male lead on network television? Not streaming, not cable, network television. NCIS: LA, LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, respect. Much respect. LL wasn't No. 1. Chris O'Donnell was. But LL is a beast. Don't get it twisted. Don't mix my words. Since 2017, there are females: Angela Bassett. Look them up. I am the only African American male lead on network television."

He went on to describe S.W.A.T. as "the most diverse show" on the network. "CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flack for lack of diversity," Moore said. "If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I'm calling them out 'cause they've been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career."

He also claimed that the network "led us to believe last week and the week before that" that the series would have "some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue" before he was abruptly told that it was over.

Still, the actor acknowledged that "a lot of politics" were likely involved in CBS' final decision, adding, "It's all about money, y'all."

Despite the current circumstances, Moore is hopeful the series will find its way back to television screens. "I don't think we're done," he said. "CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake… Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it's a good time for families across the world."

Moore insisted that he wasn't voicing his frustration only out of concern for himself, but rather because he cares "about my family, my crew, the writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound mixers, the teamsters," and "the construction crew" involved in the series. "That's a whole lot of people who are abruptly being told that 'You don't matter, sorry, thank you for your services. Good luck in finding a new job,'" he said. "To me, that's not okay."

Cuchillo Shemar Moore on 'S.W.A.T' | Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

He went on to explain how sad he is to see the series end. "I will be fine, but I'm upset because I busted my whole entire ass to prove that I could do this," he said. "And I did prove that I could do this. But I am also humble enough to know that I did not do this alone… I did this with upwards of 300 people on set and then everybody else connected to it."

He noted that he still has "faith that S.W.A.T. will live to see another day."

"Now this could get me in a lot of trouble, but guess what? I'm Gucci," he said. "I'm making this video because a lot of lives are at stake and I don't think this is okay." He concluded, "If we're going to go out, cool, but let us go out right."

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach thanked Moore, his fellow cast members, and the show's crew for all their hard work in a statement released Friday.

"For six seasons, the amazing talents of the S.W.A.T. cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers, and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action-packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our prime-time lineup," she said. "We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion, and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: