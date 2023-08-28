The Drag Race winner hilariously admitted she started a rumor about Trainor stealing the drag superstar's sandwich backstage on the Emmy-winning competition series.

A years-long emergency of international pop star proportions has finally ended, as Shea Couleé admitted Sunday that she made up an age-old rumor about Meghan Trainor stealing a sandwich from the superstar queen while on the set of RuPaul's Drag Race.

After previously denying that she had anything to do with a sandwich that allegedly went missing backstage on the season 9, episode 5 edition of RuPaul's Emmy-winning show, Trainor met Shea — who finished season 9 as a finalist — face-to-face at Sunday night's Streamys ceremony, where the drag queen revealed that she started the speculation over Trainor's backstage antics.

"I don't know if you've encountered this rumor that, when you were on Drag Race as a guest judge, you ate a drag queen's sandwich? I made that rumor up," Shea — who interacted with the audience throughout the event as official "Crowd Surfer" — said as Trainor screamed, "I didn't eat the sandwich!" from her seat.

"I'm so sorry. It was me," the queen admitted. "I just feel so bad, and I just wanted to let you know I said it as a joke once on the mic, and now, I'm very serious, they have no idea, I shouldn't even be telling you this, but I am not only a gorgeous drag queen, but I am a compulsive liar. I'm so sorry. She didn't eat my sandwich, y'all."

Trainor laughed as Shea spoke, and the audience eventually applauded when the latter finished her statement.

Shea Couleé and Meghan Trainor at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Shea Couleé and Meghan Trainor at the 2023 Streamys. | Credit: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The pair also posed for photos at the event, holding hands and smiling while a photographer captured their image together.

A representative for Shea did not immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

In addition to her Streamys gig, Shea, who won RuPaul's Drag Race AllStars 5, is also set to join the Marvel universe when she stars in the upcoming series Ironheart in a mystery role.

Watch Shea apologize to Trainor above.



